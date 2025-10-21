Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Amazon's Ring just made it easier for police to request your footage – here's what's changing

ShadowHammer
ShadowHammer
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

One thing I find concerning about this is that Amazon has a database of people with Ring cameras and their locations. I suppose they already have customer info due to shipping addresses, but the idea that they may be using Ring IP addresses to group people together for a Community Request is scary to me. Beware of what info you provide a company.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ShadowHammer said:

One thing I find concerning about this is that Amazon has a database of people with Ring cameras and their locations. I suppose they already have customer info due to shipping addresses, but the idea that they may be using Ring IP addresses to group people together for a Community Request is scary to me. Beware of what info you provide a company.

For the last few months I have been seeing them promote a new feature to find lost dogs. (Since over half of the comments in the Neighbors section of the Ring app are about their dog that went missing.) And I have been getting an alert that says it will go live soon. It will basically log into your camera if a dog is reported missing nearby, and have an AI watch for the dog, then submit if it finds it.

I don't want to be a part of this. It's bad enough I have IoT things all over my house, I don't need them sending info to other users, and I certainly don't need it going to police ,'Just in Case'.

If they want my video footage because my house was near a crime, they can come get a warrant, I'm not volunteering anything.

