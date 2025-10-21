Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Amazon's Ring just made it easier for police to request your footage – here's what's changing General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 21, 2025, 12:12 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ShadowHammer Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... One thing I find concerning about this is that Amazon has a database of people with Ring cameras and their locations. I suppose they already have customer info due to shipping addresses, but the idea that they may be using Ring IP addresses to group people together for a Community Request is scary to me. Beware of what info you provide a company. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ↵ShadowHammer said: One thing I find concerning about this is that Amazon has a database of people with Ring cameras and their locations. I suppose they already have customer info due to shipping addresses, but the idea that they may be using Ring IP addresses to group people together for a Community Request is scary to me. Beware of what info you provide a company. ... For the last few months I have been seeing them promote a new feature to find lost dogs. (Since over half of the comments in the Neighbors section of the Ring app are about their dog that went missing.) And I have been getting an alert that says it will go live soon. It will basically log into your camera if a dog is reported missing nearby, and have an AI watch for the dog, then submit if it finds it.I don't want to be a part of this. It's bad enough I have IoT things all over my house, I don't need them sending info to other users, and I certainly don't need it going to police ,'Just in Case'.If they want my video footage because my house was near a crime, they can come get a warrant, I'm not volunteering anything. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
