We only have Apple to thank for these improvements

Apple is also to blame for the Fold 7's $2,000 price tag

With a starting price of $2,000, the Fold 7 is more expensive than it has any right to be. And, considering the Fold 6 sold poorly, it was pretty bold of Samsung to increase the price again this year.



Factor in the rumor that the foldable iPhone will cost between $2,000 and $2,500, and it's easy to see where Samsung is going with this. Pricing often signals how premium a product is, and by bringing the price of the Fold 7 to the same level as the rumored foldable iPhone , the company wants to make sure that customers don't perceive its phone as inferior.



Samsung argues that removing the feature allowed it to make the phone thinner, and I am no phone maker, but I do think Samsung would have found a way to make it work if it wanted to.



However, I am not surprised, as Apple seems to have this strange effect on companies and foldable iPhone , Samsung omitted the one thing that gave it an edge.



At the end of the day, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 got more things right than wrong, and that's what matters I guess. It also makes me more excited about the iPhone Fold or whatever it ends up being called. While I still can't justify dropping $2,000 on a foldable phone , I do think that if there's one company that can make foldable phones go mainstream, it's Apple, and once more people start buying them, they may become affordable. I don't think we are making enough fuss about the removal of S Pen functionality. It has been a hallmark of high-end Samsung phones since the Note days, and for Samsung to just casually ditch it doesn't sit right with me.Samsung argues that removing the feature allowed it to make the phone thinner, and I am no phone maker, but I do think Samsung would have found a way to make it work if it wanted to.However, I am not surprised, as Apple seems to have this strange effect on companies and makes them do things they swore they would never do . In a bid to build a phone that could rival the, Samsung omitted the one thing that gave it an edge.At the end of the day, thegot more things right than wrong, and that's what matters I guess. It also makes me more excited about theor whatever it ends up being called. While I still can't justify dropping $2,000 on a, I do think that if there's one company that can makego mainstream, it's Apple, and once more people start buying them, they may become affordable.

These improvements mean that customers won't feel like they are missing out when they go for a Samsung foldable instead of a bendable device from another manufacturer. The updated design also brings it closer to the feel of normal phones, which don't feel like a brick in your hands. The wider outer display now resembles a traditional phone, so it won't feel cramped when using the phone in the folded state.While it's true that Samsung had been losing ground to Chinese rivals and that foldable sales had been slumping, the fact that it took so long for the company to make the desired changes indicates that the South Korean giant is worried about the impending threat of a, which Apple is expected to announce next year.Rumors say that Apple doesn't want to leave any stone unturned in making athat's as close to a conventional iPhone as possible. Apple allegedly isn't willing to compromise on things such as crease and thickness, which are problems that plagued the early generations ofSamsung may have faltered, but it still has the lion's share of the foldable market. While its brand image might have been enough to preserve its standing, that magic won't work once theis released, and Samsung knows it. This is perhaps why it has started takingseriously again.