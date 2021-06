Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week

HarmonyOS 2 is already running on 10 million devices

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Even though Huawei is marketing HarmonyOS 2 as an in-house operating system, research has shown that it’s an Android fork. Some people have taken issue to that, but it hasn’t stopped millions of users adopting it.Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 has hit 10 million active users in under one week, according to a new report (via). That’s a seriously impressive number, though it’s not very surprising when you consider how it was achieved.Huawei is making the HarmonyOS 2 update available to millions of customers in China using everything from the newer Huawei Mate 40 and P40 flagships to the dated Huawei Mate 9 and P10 models.In total, around 100 devices will be eligible to run HarmonyOS 2 by next year. The company’s end goal is to reach 100 million active users, meaning it’s already a tenth of the way there.Aside from smartphones, Huawei will use HarmonyOS 2 on all sorts of products including smart home devices and the recently announced Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro smartwatches.For the time being, there are no plans to offer HarmonyOS outside of China. That could change, but uptake is unlikely to be as high since it has no access to Google’s countless apps and services.