Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week
HarmonyOS 2 is already running on 10 million devices
Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 has hit 10 million active users in under one week, according to a new report (via GSMArena). That’s a seriously impressive number, though it’s not very surprising when you consider how it was achieved.
In total, around 100 devices will be eligible to run HarmonyOS 2 by next year. The company’s end goal is to reach 100 million active users, meaning it’s already a tenth of the way there.
For the time being, there are no plans to offer HarmonyOS outside of China. That could change, but uptake is unlikely to be as high since it has no access to Google’s countless apps and services.