Huawei Mate 60 Pro: The Chinese iPhone 15 Pro is already here - but is this what Android users want?

iPhone 15 Pro

Either way, since I’m on it, I must say that the rest of the design of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro series deserves praise too as it brings a few unique elements that we haven’t seen before (or in a while). As you might be able to tell by looking at the photos courtesy of Vincent Zhong (YouTube), the Huawei Mate 60 Pro:

Android phones

Android phone

How much do people care about their smartphone’s design? Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, etc.

Here’s some food for thought… Considering that Apple rules the premium smartphone segment (according to sales), shouldtake any influence from the iPhone’s design, or should they try to make something different?In my view, the only way to compete with Apple in the premium range (if that’s even possible) is to offer a design that stands out, while being practical at the same time. Sounds obvious, doesn’t it? Let’s not forget that this is what Android is (or at least should be) all about - different options, alternatives, and bold form-factors.So, no… Not all Android flagships coming out in 2023 and 2024 should have a “Dynamic Island” cutout - most of them don’t need one. In fact, Huawei’s own Mate 60 (vanilla model) comes with the exact same design as its more premium siblings but with a single punch-hole camera as it features a fingerprint reader instead of 3D face-unlocking.But when it comes to the back of the phone and the materials, textures, and even colors used, Android can and probably should go back to being a little bit… bolder. I already discussed Apple’s affinity for muted colors and repetitive design elements in a recent story criticizing the iPhone 15’s design, but the truth is that somemakers have also been playing it safe - like Samsung with their Galaxy S22, S23, and alleged S24 series of phones, which are expected to share a single design.