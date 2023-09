Huawei Mate 60 Pro: The Chinese iPhone 15 Pro is already here - but is this what Android users want?

iPhone 15 Pro

Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro+ bring three Dynamic Islands two weeks before the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro to remind Apple who did it first



Stunning Huawei Mate 60 Pro design is all about the symmetry - front and back

Apple’s Dynamic Island debuted almost exactly a year ago replacing the notch on the premium iPhones, and while the internet was very quick to start poking fun at the big cutout in the iPhone’s display, Apple users seem to have embraced the idea of The Island. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling phone of the year so far.But you might be surprised to find out that Apple was very late to the “Dynamic Island” game, and although it might seem that Huawei is the one taking inspiration from the iPhone, it’s actually the other way around. That’s if you forget the genius software integration of Apple’s cutout (which Huawei will probably develop sooner or later).Anyway, even Tim Cook will tell you that Huawei used an identical pill-shaped cutout all the way back in 2020 for the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro flagships, and one that wasn’t a gimmick either - it housed a set of similar 3D face-unlocking sensors like the ones in iPhone 14 Pro , which followed two years later. In a way, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro reclaims the “Dynamic Island” cutout with Face ID that the company pioneered years ago and simply moves it from the left side of the display to the middle.Of course, the elephant in the room here is that Huawei’s latest take on the “Dynamic Island” cutout is actually… three cutouts. And whether you like this look or not, it hardly matters, since Huawei allows you to choose a unified display cutout that makes the Huawei Mate 60 Pro’s “island” look like the one in the Huawei P40 Pro, which might’ve been Apple’s initial inspiration for the iPhone’s latest look.



Apple rules the premium smartphone segment but should Android phones copy the iPhone design, or try to make something different to stand out?

Either way, since I’m on it, I must say that the rest of the design of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro series deserves praise too as it brings a few unique elements that we haven’t seen before (or in a while). As you might be able to tell by looking at the photos courtesy of Vincent Zhong (YouTube), the Huawei Mate 60 Pro:



How much do people care about their smartphone’s design? Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, etc.

Here’s some food for thought… Considering that Apple rules the premium smartphone segment (according to sales), shouldtake any influence from the iPhone’s design, or should they try to make something different?In my view, the only way to compete with Apple in the premium range (if that’s even possible) is to offer a design that stands out, while being practical at the same time. Sounds obvious, doesn’t it? Let’s not forget that this is what Android is (or at least should be) all about - different options, alternatives, and bold form-factors.So, no… Not all Android flagships coming out in 2023 and 2024 should have a “Dynamic Island” cutout - most of them don’t need one. In fact, Huawei’s own Mate 60 (vanilla model) comes with the exact same design as its more premium siblings but with a single punch-hole camera as it features a fingerprint reader instead of 3D face-unlocking.But when it comes to the back of the phone and the materials, textures, and even colors used, Android can and probably should go back to being a little bit… bolder. I already discussed Apple’s affinity for muted colors and repetitive design elements in a recent story criticizing the iPhone 15’s design, but the truth is that somemakers have also been playing it safe - like Samsung with their Galaxy S22, S23, and alleged S24 series of phones, which are expected to share a single design.