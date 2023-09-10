Huawei Mate 60 Pro: The Chinese iPhone 15 Pro is already here - but is this what Android users want?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Huawei has been one of the biggest disruptors in the smartphone industry in the past few years, and whether the Chinese company’s latest phones can run Google apps or not, it’s undeniable that they continue to contribute to the quicker development of new hardware features and a great deal of innovation that ultimately has a positive effect on the entire phone world.
What’s equally as interesting as the beautiful design of the Mate 60 Pro is Huawei’s decision to release its new flagships (in China) just a couple of weeks before the biggest smartphone launch of the year, which takes place on September 12 when the iPhone 15 series is expected to finally become official.
Apple’s Dynamic Island debuted almost exactly a year ago replacing the notch on the premium iPhones, and while the internet was very quick to start poking fun at the big cutout in the iPhone’s display, Apple users seem to have embraced the idea of The Island. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling phone of the year so far.
Anyway, even Tim Cook will tell you that Huawei used an identical pill-shaped cutout all the way back in 2020 for the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro flagships, and one that wasn’t a gimmick either - it housed a set of similar 3D face-unlocking sensors like the ones in iPhone 14 Pro, which followed two years later. In a way, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro reclaims the “Dynamic Island” cutout with Face ID that the company pioneered years ago and simply moves it from the left side of the display to the middle.
Of course, the elephant in the room here is that Huawei’s latest take on the “Dynamic Island” cutout is actually… three cutouts. And whether you like this look or not, it hardly matters, since Huawei allows you to choose a unified display cutout that makes the Huawei Mate 60 Pro’s “island” look like the one in the Huawei P40 Pro, which might’ve been Apple’s initial inspiration for the iPhone’s latest look.
Either way, since I’m on it, I must say that the rest of the design of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro series deserves praise too as it brings a few unique elements that we haven’t seen before (or in a while). As you might be able to tell by looking at the photos courtesy of Vincent Zhong (YouTube), the Huawei Mate 60 Pro:
Here’s some food for thought… Considering that Apple rules the premium smartphone segment (according to sales), should Android phones take any influence from the iPhone’s design, or should they try to make something different?
So, no… Not all Android flagships coming out in 2023 and 2024 should have a “Dynamic Island” cutout - most of them don’t need one. In fact, Huawei’s own Mate 60 (vanilla model) comes with the exact same design as its more premium siblings but with a single punch-hole camera as it features a fingerprint reader instead of 3D face-unlocking.
But when it comes to the back of the phone and the materials, textures, and even colors used, Android can and probably should go back to being a little bit… bolder. I already discussed Apple’s affinity for muted colors and repetitive design elements in a recent story criticizing the iPhone 15’s design, but the truth is that some Android phone makers have also been playing it safe - like Samsung with their Galaxy S22, S23, and alleged S24 series of phones, which are expected to share a single design.
In the end, it’s probably appropriate to ask an obvious question: Exactly how much do you care about the design of your smartphone? The majority of people will use their phone with a case on anyway, so… does it even matter?
Finally, if you’re curious to have my personal take, I’d argue the materials used to build a phone are far more important than anything else. Give me a metal phone with a titanium frame, and I won’t ask for much more!
I guess the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is half the way there thanks to its half-metal back, and so will be the iPhone 15 Pro, which should have a durable titanium frame (but a glass back).
And just when you thought the injured (from the US trade embargo) tech giant had fallen asleep, Huawei is back with a new set of jaw-dropping flagship phones called the Huawei Mate 60, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ (all three models look nearly identical and they are mostly separated by their camera systems).
What’s equally as interesting as the beautiful design of the Mate 60 Pro is Huawei’s decision to release its new flagships (in China) just a couple of weeks before the biggest smartphone launch of the year, which takes place on September 12 when the iPhone 15 series is expected to finally become official.
And while the “2.5D curved front glass on all sides, with thinner, symmetrical display borders and a Dynamic Island cutout” is what we expect to see from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, here is Huawei delivering on Apple’s own “promise” weeks before the iPhone 15 Pro, and with an even more intriguing twist… Three Dynamic Islands instead of one! Bet you didn’t see that coming…
But are three Dynamic Islands better than one? Do Android phones need to copy the iPhone? And exactly how much do people really care about the little details in the design of their phones? Let’s use the new Huawei Mate 60 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro as a conversation starter to see if we can find out…
Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro+ bring three Dynamic Islands two weeks before the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro to remind Apple who did it first
Apple’s Dynamic Island debuted almost exactly a year ago replacing the notch on the premium iPhones, and while the internet was very quick to start poking fun at the big cutout in the iPhone’s display, Apple users seem to have embraced the idea of The Island. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling phone of the year so far.
But you might be surprised to find out that Apple was very late to the “Dynamic Island” game, and although it might seem that Huawei is the one taking inspiration from the iPhone, it’s actually the other way around. That’s if you forget the genius software integration of Apple’s cutout (which Huawei will probably develop sooner or later).
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro also has multiple display cutouts joined together with the help of software.
Anyway, even Tim Cook will tell you that Huawei used an identical pill-shaped cutout all the way back in 2020 for the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro flagships, and one that wasn’t a gimmick either - it housed a set of similar 3D face-unlocking sensors like the ones in iPhone 14 Pro, which followed two years later. In a way, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro reclaims the “Dynamic Island” cutout with Face ID that the company pioneered years ago and simply moves it from the left side of the display to the middle.
Of course, the elephant in the room here is that Huawei’s latest take on the “Dynamic Island” cutout is actually… three cutouts. And whether you like this look or not, it hardly matters, since Huawei allows you to choose a unified display cutout that makes the Huawei Mate 60 Pro’s “island” look like the one in the Huawei P40 Pro, which might’ve been Apple’s initial inspiration for the iPhone’s latest look.
Huawei gives you something Apple never did, which is the choice to decide how you see your “Dynamic Island”. You might not know this, but the iPhone’s “unified” cutout is actually made up of two separate cutouts, which Apple stitched together with the help of software - just like in the case of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro’s three holes. Unlike Huawei, Apple doesn’t allow you to choose to see both holes.
Stunning Huawei Mate 60 Pro design is all about the symmetry - front and back
Either way, since I’m on it, I must say that the rest of the design of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro series deserves praise too as it brings a few unique elements that we haven’t seen before (or in a while). As you might be able to tell by looking at the photos courtesy of Vincent Zhong (YouTube), the Huawei Mate 60 Pro:
- Uses a dual-tone rear design on the back; the surprising part here is that the bottom portion of the back is actually made out of aluminium, which is a first for Huawei since the ancient Huawei P10 (2017); the aluminium almost seamlessly blends into the the top portion of the phone’s back which is made out faux leather
- The Mate 60 Pro also has super thin symmetrical display borders, similar to the ones expected in Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro; this is a first for a Huawei phone, and you can clearly see how it makes the Huawei Mate 60 Pro look cleaner; for the record, the only phone-makers that managed a fully symmetrical display look all around (so far) are Apple, Google, Samsung, Nothing, and Huawei (in that chronological order)
- After a year-long hiatus, we can see the typical Huawei camera ring make a comeback, giving the Mate 60 Pro a uniquely elegant look especially next to the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra; this is awesome news considering the somewhat lacklustre design of last year’s Mate 50 Pro
The Huawei Mate 60 Pro brings one of the most symmetrical smartphone designs in a long time - front and back. I can’t help but think how amazing this phone would’ve been if it was allowed to run Google apps, and if it still came with the iconic Leica logo in the middle of the camera ring. Thanks again, US trade ban.
Apple rules the premium smartphone segment but should Android phones copy the iPhone design, or try to make something different to stand out?
Here’s some food for thought… Considering that Apple rules the premium smartphone segment (according to sales), should Android phones take any influence from the iPhone’s design, or should they try to make something different?
In my view, the only way to compete with Apple in the premium range (if that’s even possible) is to offer a design that stands out, while being practical at the same time. Sounds obvious, doesn’t it? Let’s not forget that this is what Android is (or at least should be) all about - different options, alternatives, and bold form-factors.
So, no… Not all Android flagships coming out in 2023 and 2024 should have a “Dynamic Island” cutout - most of them don’t need one. In fact, Huawei’s own Mate 60 (vanilla model) comes with the exact same design as its more premium siblings but with a single punch-hole camera as it features a fingerprint reader instead of 3D face-unlocking.
The vanilla Huawei Mate 60 has a single selfie camera cutout and the same thin display borders as the Mate 60 Pro.
But when it comes to the back of the phone and the materials, textures, and even colors used, Android can and probably should go back to being a little bit… bolder. I already discussed Apple’s affinity for muted colors and repetitive design elements in a recent story criticizing the iPhone 15’s design, but the truth is that some Android phone makers have also been playing it safe - like Samsung with their Galaxy S22, S23, and alleged S24 series of phones, which are expected to share a single design.
The Huawei Mate 60 Pro gets my smartphone design “award” for this year (so far), as it manages to seamlessly blend Apple’s clean, symmetrical design aesthetic on the front with bolder, more extravagant, Android-like detail on the back. On a personal note, Huawei managed to make a black smartphone that I’d consider picking over any other color, which doesn’t happen. Like ever.
How much do people care about their smartphone’s design? Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, etc.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 60 Pro - as you can see Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro from 2020 had a Dynamic Island-like cutout with Face ID way before the iPhone 14 Pro.
In the end, it’s probably appropriate to ask an obvious question: Exactly how much do you care about the design of your smartphone? The majority of people will use their phone with a case on anyway, so… does it even matter?
- For example, how important is the size of the display borders, which have been getting more and more attention around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, which should have the thinnest bezels on any phone?
- How important is the rear design considering most people would put a case on their phone? And should this design change every year (like with the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8), or should it stay consistent (although boring) like on the iPhone and Galaxy?
- How important is the size of the hole in the display of your phone? Are you team Dynamic Island, team Dynamic Island(s), or team… small hole?
Finally, if you’re curious to have my personal take, I’d argue the materials used to build a phone are far more important than anything else. Give me a metal phone with a titanium frame, and I won’t ask for much more!
I guess the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is half the way there thanks to its half-metal back, and so will be the iPhone 15 Pro, which should have a durable titanium frame (but a glass back).
I don’t care about the holes. Do you?
Things that are NOT allowed: