Two new ASUS ExpertBook P3 laptops: gentle AI features, paired with military-grade toughness

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405)

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3605)

Do you prefer a 14-inch laptop or a 16-inch one? The 14-inch model is enough for me. I need the 16-inch screen experience. The 14-inch model is enough for me. 25% I need the 16-inch screen experience. 75%









Recommended Stories



The ExpertBook P3 also focuses on improving virtual collaboration, as funny as that sounds. For the cookie people that actually like going into work meetings: this laptop offers a bunch of tools that can help you do that, just in case you aren't already using a big platform like Meet that has had these for a bit. Anyway! Always appreciated: built-in 1080p camera with a shutter, IR support and built-in ANC.



Weighing 1.36 kg and offering a slim profile, the ExpertBook P3 is highly portable without compromising on connectivity, including USB Type-C with power delivery, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and more.



The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3605) builds on the same core strengths as the P3405 but offers a larger 16-inch display, making it a better fit for users who prioritize screen space for multitasking and detailed visuals. Like its sibling, it features up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RAM up to 64 GB, and robust storage options reaching up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. While both models share the same AI collaboration tools, advanced security features, and military-grade durability, the P3605 provides a higher starting weight at 1.75 kg compared to the P3405's lighter 1.36 kg, reflecting its larger form factor.



Prices have not been disclosed yet, but could be around the $800 mark. A computer that meets US MIL-STD 810H standards is designed and tested for military-grade durability, broadly speaking. This means it can withstand tough conditions that would damage most regular laptops, such as accidental drops, shocks, vibrations, dust, humidity, and extreme temperatures. For everyday users, it offers extra peace of mind because it is less likely to fail in demanding environments, making it ideal for frequent travelers, field workers, or anyone who needs a more reliable (than the average) machine.The ExpertBook P3 also focuses on improving virtual collaboration, as funny as that sounds. For the cookie people that actually like going into work meetings: this laptop offers a bunch of tools that can help you do that, just in case you aren't already using a big platform like Meet that has had these for a bit. Anyway! Always appreciated: built-in 1080p camera with a shutter, IR support and built-in ANC.Weighing 1.36 kg and offering a slim profile, the ExpertBook P3 is highly portable without compromising on connectivity, including USB Type-C with power delivery, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and more.The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3605) builds on the same core strengths as the P3405 but offers a larger 16-inch display, making it a better fit for users who prioritize screen space for multitasking and detailed visuals. Like its sibling, it features up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RAM up to 64 GB, and robust storage options reaching up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. While both models share the same AI collaboration tools, advanced security features, and military-grade durability, the P3605 provides a higher starting weight at 1.75 kg compared to the P3405's lighter 1.36 kg, reflecting its larger form factor.Prices have not been disclosed yet, but could be around the $800 mark.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

ASUS has pulled two new business laptops from its laptop rabbit hat and they're all about AI. And durability… and performance. Oh, and looks, too. I guess these two models want to do just about anything! Well, except for high-end gaming or video rendering, probably…The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405) is designed as a versatile tool, combining performance, security, and advanced collaboration tools in a sleek, portable form. Equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it delivers reliable power for demanding workloads, multitasking, and AI-driven productivity.Users can choose between vibrant WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) or high-resolution WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) 14-inch displays, both featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare coating for enhanced clarity and comfort during long hours of work. I'm a big fan of the 16:10 aspect ratio: if you work with Adobe Photoshop, for example, you know what I mean by that. The extra screen real estate (compared to a 16:9 monitor) makes space for extra toolbars and menus.Back to the laptop, though: it supports up to 64 GB of RAM (that's plenty!) and dual-SSD storage configurations, ensuring speed and ample space for files and applications. The laptops don't come with a dedicated GPU, though: so these are not the machines you're looking for, if you have serious gaming in mind. The dual-SSD setup is cool and all: it gives you more storage space and can make your computer faster if set up correctly, but it's only worth it if you actually need the extra speed or storage.Security remains a priority on the ExpertBook P3, with features like an integrated fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip for data protection. The laptop meets US MIL-STD 810H standards for durability and incorporates sustainability elements.