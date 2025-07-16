A man proved Meta's AI platform is not so secure and got paid $10,000
Some users' AI prompts and generated content were prone to access.
If you think that a given AI platform is safe because it's backed by a multi-billion dollar company, well, think again. A man who managed to find a security bug on Meta's AI platform was rewarded with $10,000 by Zuck and co.
Meta has recently resolved a critical security flaw that exposed private prompts and AI-generated responses from its Meta AI chatbot to other users, a report by TechCrunch reads. The issue was discovered by Sandeep Hodkasia, founder of security testing firm AppSecure, who reported the vulnerability back in December 2024. For his disclosure, Meta awarded him $10,000 through its bug bounty program (if you happen to find anything, don't hesitate to report on it).
The company confirmed that the bug is now patched, and stated that there was no evidence of malicious exploitation. However, that should ring a bell for everyone who uses AI without a second thought. I won't be the one who tells you to avoid AI like the plague, but one should definitely act cautiously. A line of code could cost you dearly.
Hodkasia uncovered the flaw while examining how Meta AI lets logged-in users edit prompts to regenerate responses. He noticed that each edited prompt was assigned a unique identifier by Meta's back-end systems. By intercepting network traffic during this process, he realized that altering the identifier allowed access to other users' prompts and responses. The problem stemmed from Meta's failure to validate whether a user was authorized to view a given prompt. According to Hodkasia, the identifiers were predictable, which could have enabled attackers to automate the process and collect sensitive user inputs at scale.
Despite the company's heavy investment in AI, the Meta AI app has seen limited adoption, with about 6.5 million downloads since its April 29 release, according to app analytics firm Appfigures.
Well, nothing is perfect, but a couple more bugs like that and Meta will have to find a new name for the platform. Like Google did with Bard, that is now called Gemini.
Image by Meta
The discovery comes amid broader criticism of Meta AI's privacy practices. Since the launch of its stand-alone app earlier this year, users have inadvertently exposed private conversations by misunderstanding sharing options. The app includes a feature allowing users to share interactions publicly, but many appear unaware that they are posting personal queries, images, and even audio clips for public viewing. Some of these slip-ups have revealed highly sensitive details, from questions about financial crimes and legal troubles to personal data like home addresses. Yikes!
