Vote now: How much would you pay for a flagship smartphone?
3
Earlier today we witnessed another smartphone announcement - Sony showed to the world its next-gen Xperia devices - the Xperia 1 IV and the Xperia 10 IV. And in typical Sony fashion, the price of the flagship model is set at a whopping $1,600 (when it arrives in the States this September).
This got me thinking about prices, capitalism, quality of life, happiness, and other difficult subjects of modern society. I’ll spare you the philosophy monologue, and get right to the point. These prices are getting ridiculous!
Apple has been steadily increasing iPhone prices, Samsung Galaxy phones have also crossed the psychological $1,000 threshold, and even OnePlus has been creeping slowly toward a four-digit price tag.
This got me thinking about prices, capitalism, quality of life, happiness, and other difficult subjects of modern society. I’ll spare you the philosophy monologue, and get right to the point. These prices are getting ridiculous!
Last year, we asked you if you would buy the Xperia 1 III at $1,299, and more than half of the voters said that it’s just too much. Now we have the next model that is substantially more expensive, and it’s not just Sony hiking the prices.
Apple has been steadily increasing iPhone prices, Samsung Galaxy phones have also crossed the psychological $1,000 threshold, and even OnePlus has been creeping slowly toward a four-digit price tag.
I’m really curious, though, how much are people willing to pay for a flagship phone, top tier, the best out there. So, today’s poll is asking exactly this - bear in mind that we’re talking about the base flagship model, no crazy 1TB memory options, or limited editions with gold, diamonds, and fairy dust.
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: