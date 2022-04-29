 Vote now: Smartwatch design - Round vs Square! - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: Smartwatch design - Round vs Square!

Polls
Mariyan Slavov
4
Vote now: Smartwatch design - round vs square?
A couple of weeks ago we asked you about the alleged design of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The results showed a positivity toward this round and flat gadget, and not long after that poll, an actual Pixel Watch popped up online.

On the other side of the design spectrum we have the Apple Watch with its square design (squircle, as some people call it), and it’s not as simple as Apple vs Google. Round vs square is a dichotomy that’s been around for more than a hundred years.

Did you know that the first square watch was made by Cartier back in 1904 for the Brazilian pilot Alberto Santos-Dumont. The super-successful prototype then became the Cartier-Santos and gave rise to the square-shaped watch revolution (and the wristwatch as we know it, for that matter).

After WWI, Cartier even made a square watch inspired by the design of… a tank (named Cartier Tank)! But enough with the history lessons! Nowadays, even though we have the technology to make every shape imaginable, we still stick to round and square watches. Maybe it’s nostalgia, maybe these shapes are the most practical ones, who knows.

Let’s see which one is your favorite! I remember my first square watch - it was a Casio hybrid watch with a conventional face and a small LCD display integrated inside. I was very fond of it, despite the fact that it was coined as a women’s model at the time.

Smartwatch design - Round vs Square!

Vote View Result

Now I prefer round watches and smartwatches - there’s something eternal and perfect about the round shape (some new wave stuff here). What about you? Round or Square, which one is it? Vote and share your opinions in the comments below, as always.

More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless