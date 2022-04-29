Vote now: Smartwatch design - Round vs Square!
4
A couple of weeks ago we asked you about the alleged design of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The results showed a positivity toward this round and flat gadget, and not long after that poll, an actual Pixel Watch popped up online.
On the other side of the design spectrum we have the Apple Watch with its square design (squircle, as some people call it), and it’s not as simple as Apple vs Google. Round vs square is a dichotomy that’s been around for more than a hundred years.
After WWI, Cartier even made a square watch inspired by the design of… a tank (named Cartier Tank)! But enough with the history lessons! Nowadays, even though we have the technology to make every shape imaginable, we still stick to round and square watches. Maybe it’s nostalgia, maybe these shapes are the most practical ones, who knows.
Now I prefer round watches and smartwatches - there’s something eternal and perfect about the round shape (some new wave stuff here). What about you? Round or Square, which one is it? Vote and share your opinions in the comments below, as always.
Did you know that the first square watch was made by Cartier back in 1904 for the Brazilian pilot Alberto Santos-Dumont. The super-successful prototype then became the Cartier-Santos and gave rise to the square-shaped watch revolution (and the wristwatch as we know it, for that matter).
The Cartier Santos was the world’s first square watch meant to be worn on the wrist
Let’s see which one is your favorite! I remember my first square watch - it was a Casio hybrid watch with a conventional face and a small LCD display integrated inside. I was very fond of it, despite the fact that it was coined as a women’s model at the time.
