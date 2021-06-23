$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Sony Polls

Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300?

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 23, 2021, 7:13 AM
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300?
Sony’s latest flagship is shaping out to be one hell of a phone, especially in the camera department. The Xperia 1 III features an innovative zoom camera with lens elements physically moving inside the module, and the rest of the spec sheet is equally impressive.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony XPERIA 1 III Dual-SIM 256GB 5G Smartphone (Unlocked, Frosted Black)

$1299 99
Pre-order at B&H Photo

That’s all fine and dandy but Sony’s asking $1,299.99 for this gem. And for that kind of money you can buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or a Galaxy S21 Ultra and still have some change left (to buy a charging brick, obviously).

So, we’re asking you a simple question today. Let’s say you’re on the lookout for a new phone. Would you consider buying the Sony Xperia 1 III, even though it costs more than rival flagships?
 

Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,299.99?

Vote View Result

The poll will stay up until Wednesday, and we’re going to send the results straight to Sony HQ in Japan! We’re joking on this one, but still - it’d be nice to see what you guys think.

Let the voting begin! And please leave your thoughts in the comment section below. 

P.S. The Sony Xperia 1 III is in for review, so stay tuned for the full picture - literally and metaphorically!

Related phones

Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III View Full specs
$1300 Special B&HPhoto $1899 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Affordable Nokia G20 debuts in the US with big battery, low price
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Affordable Nokia G20 debuts in the US with big battery, low price
Qualcomm to Huawei's rescue: P50 series said to debut 4G version of the Snapdragon 888
by Martin Filipov,  1
Qualcomm to Huawei's rescue: P50 series said to debut 4G version of the Snapdragon 888
You can finally share tweets to Instagram Stories!
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can finally share tweets to Instagram Stories!
Huge Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 leak reveals sleek design and colors
by Joshua Swingle,  6
Huge Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 leak reveals sleek design and colors
Samsung could be dropping out of the megapixel wars with the Galaxy S22, S22+
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
Samsung could be dropping out of the megapixel wars with the Galaxy S22, S22+
Apple states allowing app sideloading on iOS will expose users to major security threats
by Iskra Petrova,  4
Apple states allowing app sideloading on iOS will expose users to major security threats
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless