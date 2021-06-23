Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300?1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That’s all fine and dandy but Sony’s asking $1,299.99 for this gem. And for that kind of money you can buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or a Galaxy S21 Ultra and still have some change left (to buy a charging brick, obviously).
The poll will stay up until Wednesday, and we’re going to send the results straight to Sony HQ in Japan! We’re joking on this one, but still - it’d be nice to see what you guys think.
Let the voting begin! And please leave your thoughts in the comment section below.