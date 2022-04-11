Vote now: Do we need Face unlock on Pixel phones?

Do we need Face unlock on Pixel phones? Yes, absolutely! Yes but only for unlocking the phone. No, the under-display scanner does the job... I don't care for Pixel phones. Other (in the comments) Yes, absolutely! 59.38% Yes but only for unlocking the phone. 9.38% No, the under-display scanner does the job... 25% I don't care for Pixel phones. 3.13% Other (in the comments) 3.13%



What about you? Do you think Google should bring Face unlock to the latest Pixel phones (or all Pixel phones, for that matter)?





