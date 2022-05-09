Vote now: What happens to your old phone when you upgrade?
Today we’re taking a trip to the metaphorical phone graveyard. I know, sounds a bit dark, doesn’t it? But the reality is that phones are quite feeble creatures, they’re just like day-flies.
Well, maybe not exactly - the average lifespan of a smartphone is around 2.5 years in the US, according to Statista. And while 2.5 year is not a day-fly lifespan, the rate at which smartphone manufacturers dish out new models far outweighs the actual needs for the said new models.
Thus we can only expect the lifecycle of a regular smartphone to shrink further in the future. So, the question is, what happens to your old phone when you upgrade?
I even sold one or two on a version of Craigslist here in my country but this was more of an exception to the rule. I’d like to think that a gadget can serve somebody else rather than being sent to a huge phone graveyard, or a recycling plant, years before its time.
What about you? What happens to your ex daily driver when the next model falls into your hands? Share your sad or happy phone stories in the comments below!
Well, maybe not exactly - the average lifespan of a smartphone is around 2.5 years in the US, according to Statista. And while 2.5 year is not a day-fly lifespan, the rate at which smartphone manufacturers dish out new models far outweighs the actual needs for the said new models.
Average lifespan of smartphones in the United States
Thus we can only expect the lifecycle of a regular smartphone to shrink further in the future. So, the question is, what happens to your old phone when you upgrade?
With so many trade-in programs (and good ones, too) it’s likely that most of you guys just trade your old phone to get a newer model. I’m quite sentimental myself and tend to keep my old phones to give them to relatives and friends.
I even sold one or two on a version of Craigslist here in my country but this was more of an exception to the rule. I’d like to think that a gadget can serve somebody else rather than being sent to a huge phone graveyard, or a recycling plant, years before its time.
What about you? What happens to your ex daily driver when the next model falls into your hands? Share your sad or happy phone stories in the comments below!
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: