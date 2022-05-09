 Vote now: What happens to your old phone when you upgrade? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: What happens to your old phone when you upgrade?

Polls
Mariyan Slavov
Vote now: What happens to your old phone when you upgrade?
Today we’re taking a trip to the metaphorical phone graveyard. I know, sounds a bit dark, doesn’t it? But the reality is that phones are quite feeble creatures, they’re just like day-flies.

Well, maybe not exactly - the average lifespan of a smartphone is around 2.5 years in the US, according to Statista. And while 2.5 year is not a day-fly lifespan, the rate at which smartphone manufacturers dish out new models far outweighs the actual needs for the said new models.



Thus we can only expect the lifecycle of a regular smartphone to shrink further in the future. So, the question is, what happens to your old phone when you upgrade?

With so many trade-in programs (and good ones, too) it’s likely that most of you guys just trade your old phone to get a newer model. I’m quite sentimental myself and tend to keep my old phones to give them to relatives and friends.

I even sold one or two on a version of Craigslist here in my country but this was more of an exception to the rule. I’d like to think that a gadget can serve somebody else rather than being sent to a huge phone graveyard, or a recycling plant, years before its time.

What happens to your old phone when you upgrade?

Vote View Result


What about you? What happens to your ex daily driver when the next model falls into your hands? Share your sad or happy phone stories in the comments below!

More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless