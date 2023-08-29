We know how much new phones cost, but how much are Americans willing to pay?
Getting a new phone feels great! Until you realize that some of the best phones on the market come without a charger. Then you might as well get a screen protector. Maybe a case or a protective sticker? Aaand there went another $200.
But that’s the type of money we want to pay. Because we aren’t really paying it for the phone: we’re paying it to secure a beautiful and long-lasting relationship with our phone, while also making sure to impress our friends through some unique looks.
So, we’re excluding the people who got their phones as a gift and we could probably make a solid guess and say that most of the people who spent less than $250 either got a second hand phone or a really, really solid Prime Day or Black Friday deal.
My guess is that the next category features people who’ve either also found very solid deals or have managed to get one through a carrier. Because, at this point, you should know that the flagship-fanatics have all gone to the last few categories.
This is where the people who love phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Pixel 7 Pro, the Motorola razr+ — or any foldable, or any true-powerhouse gaming phone like the ROG 7 Ultimate, for that matter, have found a home in our research. Oh, or the ThinkPhone or the Xperia PRO-I (so we can rep the three people among the group).
These are the people who can’t wait to get their hands on the next phone that pushes the boundaries of the smartphone. Don’t worry: you’ll have some time to figure out if you want to join that 15%, but you better have made up your mind by the time we ask: How much time do Americans spend on their phones after spending all of this cash?
So if we leave all of that aside, how much are Americans really, actually willing and okay with paying for a phone? At this point, if you don’t know that I’m bringing up the “How America Buys and Uses Smartphones: PhoneArena Survey” insights, I don’t know what to tell you.
- This is commissioned research, so we’re impartial as can be.
- 2,000 people, vox populi of the US were surveyed.
- 100% accuracy is impossible, but all stats are relevant and up to date.
- Some people have both a second-hand phone and a new one as a daily driver
Image credit - PhoneArena
Most people are spending $250 to $500 on a new phone and that makes total sense. This is the price range where we find most budget-friendly phones that are worth your time, such as the Galaxy A53 5G or the Google’s Pixel 7. Budget phones like these are getting so good that they bring a very flagshipesque experience, so it’s no wonder that most people are spending this much on a new phone.
And keep your gaze on the horizon, for the unchained and complete "How America Buys and Uses Smartphones" results will be published right here on PhoneArena by the end of the month!
