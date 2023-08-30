Is screen addiction a threat to Americans? It’s time to face the truth

This is commissioned research, so we’re impartial as can be.

2,000 people, vox populi of the US were surveyed.

100% accuracy is impossible, but all stats are relevant and up to date.

Some people have both a second-hand phone and a new one as a daily driver

Are you worried about how much time you are spending on your phone?

Are you addicted to your phone?

The development of FOMO: a constant fear that you are missing out on something, instead of focusing on your life right now

Messing up your sleep patterns, which opens up the door to a whole nest of other issues

Doomscrolling — or the pointless act of scrolling through feeds, without any real need to do so — actually makes you incredibly prone to anxiety

