That hot new low-cost Chromecast with Google TV is already deeply discounted

What better way to celebrate this week's big Google product launch event than by buying a device (discreetly) unveiled by the search giant well ahead of October 6? That may sound a little counterintuitive (even illogical), but while we have every reason to expect the Nest smart home portfolio to be further expanded alongside the Pixel handset lineup, there's practically a zero chance another Chromecast will see daylight anytime soon.

As such, if you're in need of a simple and ultra-affordable video streamer to make your "dumb" TV smart for the holidays (and well beyond, of course), there's really no point in delaying your purchase of the HD-only Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Digital Media Player, 1080p Video Support, Google Assistant, Remote Included
$10 off (33%)
$19 99
$29 99
Buy at Google

Heck, even if you don't exactly need this thing, odds are you'll find some utility for it around the house (or around a close friend or relative's house) when you hear how little it costs right now. Commercially released less than two weeks ago at an already extremely reasonable price of $29.99, the aptly named new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is available for $19.99 a pop through November 9.

At least for the moment, this appears to be a Google Store-exclusive special offer, although we obviously wouldn't be surprised if major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target were to "copy" the deal in the near future.

We also wouldn't be surprised, nay, we'd be outright shocked if anyone were to beat this incredibly early 33 percent discount for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas this year given that the entry-level streaming dongle comes bundled with a very handy Google Assistant-supporting voice remote.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Digital Media Player, 4K Ultra HD Support, Google Assistant, Remote Included
$10 off (20%)
$39 99
$49 99
Buy at BestBuy

You're basically looking at the exact same product as the 2020-released Chromecast with Google TV (4K)... minus the 4K Ultra HD streaming capabilities that not all bargain hunters actually need, even in this day and age. If you do need the extra video quality, said older and costlier Chromecast version is also marked down at the time of this writing from a $49.99 list price to $39.99, although that's not exactly an unusual or unmissable deal.
