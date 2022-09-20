The new honor X6 offers excellent mid-range specs in a sleek, compact form factor
Honor’s most recent smartphone, the X6 is a top-tier mid-ranger with a “chic design.” The Chinese company continues to add new devices to its X series, this being the sixth or seventh phone introduced this year.
Judging by the pictures and the specs revealed this week, honor X6 is surely an interesting product. It’s got an appealing design and is going to be priced amazingly well. The phone was officially introduced in several countries, including Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, but based on previous history, we can safely assume the X6 will be launched globally.
Regardless, the honor X6 looks crazy good on paper if it’s going to be offered for less than $150. For example, the phone sports a massive 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution, and a pretty decent 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage.
When it comes to photography, the honor X6 doesn’t disappoints either. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP depth and macro snappers. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera in the front for those who love taking selfies.
The honor X6 feels like a more than decent mid-range all-arounder. No word on when exactly it will hit the shelves, but we do know it will be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver.
Although honor did not mention anything about price, rumor has it that the X6 will cost just $130 in Malaysia, which is quite hard to believe considering its specs. However, if rumors prove to be accurate, it’s highly likely that customers in Europe, and possibly other regions too, will have to pay a bit more for the honor X6.
honor X6
Unfortunately, the huge 5,000 mAh battery doesn’t feature fast charging, which is a bit of a bummer. On the software front, honor X6 will ship with Android 12 out of the box. As you can imagine, it will also run honor’s proprietary Magic UI 6.1 on top of the OS, so if you don’t like that you might want to skip every other honor smartphone coming out.
