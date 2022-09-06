Honor X40 series returns on September 15
Honor has been trying for a long time to capitalize on Huawei’s fall into disgrace, but only time will tell if the Chinese company is going to succeed. For now, let’s just take a look at what’s coming from Honor in the next few weeks.
Thanks to a post on Weibo, China’s alternative to Facebook, we now know that Honor plans to celebrate nine years since its first X series phone was unveiled, with style. In that regard, Honor confirmed it will introduce new X40 phones on September 15. Although the Chinese handset make did not reveal how many devices will be unveiled next week, nor their names, we already know a couple of details.
Based on previous history, these X40 series handsets will be initially introduced in China where Honor is still focusing its business, but we can safely assume we’re going to see these outside the Mainland at some point this year. Stay tuned for more on Honor’s next high-end smartphones.
For starters, rumor has it that after launching the Honor X40i two months ago, we’re going to get at least two new devices later this month, the Honor X40 and Honor X40 Max. Also, according to the teaser posted on Weibo, the next X40 series phones will support 5G, which has become a standard for mid- and high-end smartphones lately.
