Honor launches new high-end tablet and cheap smartwatch with eSIM support
Honor unveiled its newest foldable flagship, the Magic V2, earlier today, but that wasn’t the only device introduced during the company’s event held in China. Two other products, a high-end tablet and a smartwatch with eSIM support, have been announced too.
The MagicPad 13 and Magic Watch 4 smartwatch will be available for purchase in China this month, but they are likely to be launched in other countries later on. The tablet is now up for pre-order in China for as low as $420, while the Magic Watch 4 is already up for grabs for just $140. Obviously, these prices will be higher when these devices hit other markets.
Specs-wise, the MagicPad 13 is positioned in the high-end tier. The slate is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.
As far as the camera goes, the MagicPad 13 has an average 13-megapixel main camera on the back, and a secondary 9-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Another of the tablet’s strong points is the huge 10,050 mAh battery with 66W charging support.
The Magic Watch 4 is Honor’s first smartwatch to run on the proprietary MagicOS. It sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 390 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Just like many other smartwatches, it offers a lot of tracking and monitoring tools, as well as fitness-related features.
According to Honor, the Magic Watch 4 comes with 85 sports modes and 12 professional workouts at launch. Sleep monitoring and heart rate tracking are included too, but these features have already become standard for every smartwatch launched these days.
By far the biggest attraction of the Magic Watch 4, apart from the low price, is its eSIM support, which means that you won’t have to pair it with your phone to take and make calls. The battery might be a problem, but Honor says that the Magic Watch 4 should offer up to 10 days of use while connected to a phone.
What makes the Magic Watch 4 an interesting smartwatch to own is its dual-standby feature that allows users to connect it to two different SIM cards on a phone and receive calls, text messages, and other notifications from either of them.
On the outside, Honor’s smartwatch strongly resembles Apple’s Watch. The Magic Watch 4 has a square dial button on the right side and an aluminum case.
Not sure if/when the Magic Watch 4 will be launched in other countries, but this feels like a very cheap device that could be very popular among Honor fans (and not only!). Same goes for the tablet, which has very good specs for its suggested retail price, at least in China.
The MagicPad 13 and Magic Watch 4 smartwatch will be available for purchase in China this month, but they are likely to be launched in other countries later on. The tablet is now up for pre-order in China for as low as $420, while the Magic Watch 4 is already up for grabs for just $140. Obviously, these prices will be higher when these devices hit other markets.
Honor’s MagicPad 13 tablet is available in three colors – Moonlight, Sky Blue, and Star Gray, while the Magic Watch 4 can be had in Black, Blue, and Gold. Two accessories for the tablet can be purchased separately: a folding keyboard ($85) and a pen ($70). Here are the different MagicPad 13 models that customers can purchase in China:
- 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage - $420
- 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage - $460
- 16 GB RAM/512 GB storage - $515
Specs-wise, the MagicPad 13 is positioned in the high-end tier. The slate is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.
Also, the tablet sports a 13-inch IPS LCD “IMAX-enhanced” display with 2880 x 1840 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Featuring 8 speakers and 4 mics, the MagicPad 13 feels like a mobile cinema, especially since it claims to be world’s first tablet with a 3D spatial audio setup without headphones.
As far as the camera goes, the MagicPad 13 has an average 13-megapixel main camera on the back, and a secondary 9-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Another of the tablet’s strong points is the huge 10,050 mAh battery with 66W charging support.
Honor Magic Watch 4
The Magic Watch 4 is Honor’s first smartwatch to run on the proprietary MagicOS. It sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 390 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Just like many other smartwatches, it offers a lot of tracking and monitoring tools, as well as fitness-related features.
According to Honor, the Magic Watch 4 comes with 85 sports modes and 12 professional workouts at launch. Sleep monitoring and heart rate tracking are included too, but these features have already become standard for every smartwatch launched these days.
By far the biggest attraction of the Magic Watch 4, apart from the low price, is its eSIM support, which means that you won’t have to pair it with your phone to take and make calls. The battery might be a problem, but Honor says that the Magic Watch 4 should offer up to 10 days of use while connected to a phone.
However, when it’s used independently, the battery life drastically drops to just 3 days, which is still good considering that you’ll be able to take and make calls from your wrist. It’s also important to mention that the smartwatch comes with a charging base and features POGO PIN charging.
What makes the Magic Watch 4 an interesting smartwatch to own is its dual-standby feature that allows users to connect it to two different SIM cards on a phone and receive calls, text messages, and other notifications from either of them.
On the outside, Honor’s smartwatch strongly resembles Apple’s Watch. The Magic Watch 4 has a square dial button on the right side and an aluminum case.
Not sure if/when the Magic Watch 4 will be launched in other countries, but this feels like a very cheap device that could be very popular among Honor fans (and not only!). Same goes for the tablet, which has very good specs for its suggested retail price, at least in China.
Things that are NOT allowed: