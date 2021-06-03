Qualcomm's true Snapdragon 888 sequel is already shaping up as a huge upgrade





"Normal" CPU jump, potentially massive GPU improvements





Right off the bat, we should mention this thing is different from the oft-rumored and recently benchmarked Snapdragon 888 Plus , aka SM8350+, which is widely expected to follow in the footsteps of the regular SM8350 (better known as the Snapdragon 888) with relatively modest performance gains by the end of 2021.





Likely to see daylight inside 2022's first wave of Android flagships, the SM8450 could bring way more than your routine yearly upgrades in CPU and GPU muscle to the table. If the latest information shared by Evan Blass on Twitter proves reliable (which is almost always the case), the unnamed next-gen Snapdragon powerhouse will combine ARM Cortex v9-based Kryo 780 CPU cores with an Adreno 730 graphics processing unit.









While these types of monikers can certainly be misleading (just think of the Snapdragon 888, which isn't that much more impressive than the 865), the Adreno 730 name gives us hope for something truly game-changing. We're talking something a lot better than the Adreno 660-integrating Snapdragon 888, which came after the Adreno 650-packing Snapdragon 865.





The last jump of a similar magnitude came when the Snapdragon 845 chipset replaced the 835's Adreno 540 with a 630 model, also upgrading the Kryo 280 CPU cores to 385. The Kryo-replacing branding scheme has actually stayed consistent ever since, so the impending jump from Kryo 680 to 780 may not signal anything groundbreaking... at least at first glance.

Expect every 2022 Android flagship to get this bad boy (yes, even the Galaxy S22)





Unsurprisingly, the SM8450 is tipped to come with many other changes and improvements as well, including a key switch from a super-advanced 5nm fabrication process to... even more advanced 4nm technology and a leap from a built-in X60 to an integrated X65 5G modem.





The rest of the specifications and capabilities seemingly leaked today are just as promising, from the Spectra 680 image signal processor (up from a Spectra 580 on the Snapdragon 888) to an Adreno 665 video processing unit, Adreno 1195 display processing unit, and support for up to 1GHz mmWave downlink and 400MHz Sub-6 D.









That's... a lot of numbers you may not know what to make of, and of course, we don't really know either how they'll translate into real-world performance. But because we don't believe in coincidences, it sure looks like Qualcomm is preparing something big on the mobile graphics front to keep the newly formed alliance between Samsung and AMD at bay.











