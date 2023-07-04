Honor has three more devices to unveil alongside its Magic V2 foldable flagship
Honor has already confirmed that its third foldable smartphone, the Magic V2, will be officially introduced on July 12. Today, the Chinese company revealed that three more devices will be announced alongside its next foldable phone, a tablet, an eSIM smartwatch, and a smart TV.
The latest teasers released by Honor on Weibo (via SeekDevice) mention that a new tablet, MagicPad 13, and a smartwatch, Honor Watch4, will be unveiled on July 12. A fifth-generation TV is going to be announced too for a total of four new devices expected to be introduced next week.
As far as the new Honor Watch4 goes, this one will feature eSIM capabilities and a rather traditional design. The rounded form factor and the single button on the right side indicates a departure from the previous design that Honor’s smartwatches were known for. That means that it looks more like the Apple Watch rather than the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
All products will be introduced in China on July 12, but they will be launched in other countries later this year, except maybe for the smart TV, which will likely remain exclusive to China.
Not much is known about the upcoming tablet except for the fact that it will feature a 13-inch display. The nearly bezel-less tablet won’t probably be introduced in the US, but customers in Europe are likely to be able to pick this one up at some point later this year.
The Magic V2 is Honor’s third foldable smartphone soon to be available on the market. This one is expected to be a true sequel to the Magic V, which made its debut early last year. The previous foldable phone, the Magic Vs, was only a slight upgrade over the original, so we expect the Magic V2 to bring bigger improvements.
