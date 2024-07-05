Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Honor Magic V3 official colors revealed

Honor’s impossibly thin foldable phone, the Magic V3, will be officially unveiled on July 12. With less than a week left until the announcement, Honor revealed all the color versions of the phone, although there’s no guarantee that the Chinese company won’t introduce one or more during the event.

After it teased the orange version of the Magic V3 yesterday, Honor is back with another set of pictures showing three other color versions: black, green, and white. Unlike the orange model that features faux leather, the white version seems to have a glass back.

The black and green variants are supposed to feature standard panels, so they’ll probably cost a bit less. According to Honor, the black, green and white versions are inspired by nature, which is also confirmed by the images posted on Weibo.

Honor Magic V3 | Image credits: Honor

Unfortunately, we don’t have pictures of the cheaper Magic V3s, the other foldable smartphone that Honor is expected to introduce on July 12, alongside the MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14.

The Magic V3 is likely to become one of the thinnest foldables available on the market when it launches later this month. The device is rumored to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, at least 16GB RAM, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support.

In comparison, the Magic V2 is only 4.8mm thin when unfolded and 10.1mm when folded. Introduced one year ago, the world’s slimmest foldable is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16/256GB, 16/512GB, or 16GB/1TB storage, a similar 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support, as well as a triple camera (50MP + 20MP + 50MP).

The Magic V3’s predecessor sports a stunning 7.92-inch OLED foldable display with 2156 x 2344 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 6.43-inch OLED cover display with 1060 x 2376 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Cosmin Vasile
