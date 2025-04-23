Honor’s new flagship is a Galaxy S25 Ultra on steroids

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Honor
Honor GT Pro
Honor GT Pro is a new flagship that seems to beat a lot of other phones in the top tier. After reporting yesterday about the phone’s rumored specs, we now have a better idea of what the Honor GT Pro can put up in terms of performance.

The high-end smartphone has just been officially introduced in China and judging by its specs, it’s a Galaxy S25 Ultra on steroids. Not to mention that Honor GT Pro is incredibly cheap, even though it comes with the latest hardware and software.

The newly introduced Honor GT Pro packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For those unaware, Samsung’s flagship comes with the Leading Edition of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, an overclocked version that features a superior Oryon CPU clocked at 4.47 GHz instead of 4.32 GHz.

The very powerful chipset is paired with 12/256 GB RAM, 12/512 GB RAM, 16/512 GB RAM, or 16 GB/1 TB RAM. Just like we reported yesterday, the GT Pro features IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

Honor GT Pro is at least just as good as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, yet much cheaper | Image credit: Honor

More importantly, Honor’s new flagship is powered by a massive 7,200 mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. As far as the camera configuration goes, this is no less impressive.

Honor GT Pro boasts a triple camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, as well as a 50-megapixel front camera:

  • 50MP wide main camera 1.56-inch sensor (f/1.95 aperture) OIS (optical image stabilization)
  • 50MP 122-degrees ultra-wide camera (f/2.0) with 2.5cm macro
  • 200MP telephoto camera (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, OIS)
  • 50MP front camera (f/2.0), supports 4K 60fps video recording

Another main selling point of the Honor GT Pro is a stunning 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ (1264 x 2800 pixels) resolution 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits global peak brightness).

The new Honor GT Pro is available for purchase in China in three different colors: Ice Crystal White, Phantom Black, and Burning Speed Gold. The prices have been converted for a better comparison:

  • 12 GB+256 GB – $505 / €445
  • 12 GB+512 GB – $545 / €480
  • 16 GB+512 GB – $585 / €515
  • 16 GB+1 TB – $655 / €575

Keep in mind that when Honor GT Pro will be released in other markets, prices will be very different.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.
