Honor’s next flagship outclasses the Galaxy S25 in these key aspects
Honor is gearing up to launch yet another flagship, the GT Pro. Following in the footsteps of Honor GT, which made its debut on the market late last year, the Pro version brings serious upgrades across the board.
More importantly, the GT Pro is not just a much better version of Honor GT, but it’s also superior to Samsung’s most recent flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, in a couple of key aspects.
According to DCS, Honor GT Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, something that we already knew from a previous report. Multiple storage options will be available at launch including 12 / 256 GB, 12 / 512 GB, 16 / 512 GB, and 16 GB / 1 TB.
As far as the camera goes, there are a couple of details that are still missing, so we’re not sure how Honor GT Pro will compare to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of photography. However, we do know the GT Pro will have a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with Sony IMX856 sensor and 3x optical zoom.
That said, there’s one key aspect where the GT Pro is clearly the superior device: battery. As many of you already know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.
However, the upcoming Honor GT Pro has a much larger 7,200 mAh battery. The huge battery was already confirmed by Honor, so there’s no need to wait for the official announcement. It’s also worth mentioning the battery support 90W fast charging speeds.
The GT Pro is rumored to boast a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.
Other highlights about the Honor GT Pro include IP68 and IP69 certifications, dual-frequency GPS, triple frequency Beidou, and Honor’s C1+ processor, an RF enhancement chip that promises to offer stronger, more stable connectivity in weak network areas.
Although the Honor GT Pro hasn’t been officially introduced yet, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the phone’s key specs ahead of tomorrow’s announcement.
Honor GT Pro | Image credit: ITHome
The only piece of the puzzle missing is the size of the ultra-wide camera, but we won’t be surprised if it’s a 50-megapixel sensor too. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a large 200-megapixel main camera, but that doesn’t mean that it’s better.
Honor GT Pro | Image credit: ITHome
Honor GT Pro is expected to be introduced in China tomorrow, April 23. The flagship will be available in three different colors: Phantom Black, Racing Gold, and Ice Crystal White.
