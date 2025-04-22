Honor’s next flagship outclasses the Galaxy S25 in these key aspects

Honor GT Pro | Image credit: ITHome

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Recommended Stories

The GT Pro is rumored to boast a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. In comparison, thehas a slightly larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.Other highlights about the Honor GT Pro include IP68 and IP69 certifications, dual-frequency GPS, triple frequency Beidou, and Honor’s C1+ processor, an RF enhancement chip that promises to offer stronger, more stable connectivity in weak network areas.Honor GT Pro is expected to be introduced in China tomorrow, April 23. The flagship will be available in three different colors: Phantom Black, Racing Gold, and Ice Crystal White.