Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Honor’s next flagship outclasses the Galaxy S25 in these key aspects

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Honor
Honor GT Pro
Honor is gearing up to launch yet another flagship, the GT Pro. Following in the footsteps of Honor GT, which made its debut on the market late last year, the Pro version brings serious upgrades across the board.

More importantly, the GT Pro is not just a much better version of Honor GT, but it’s also superior to Samsung’s most recent flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, in a couple of key aspects.

Although the Honor GT Pro hasn’t been officially introduced yet, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the phone’s key specs ahead of tomorrow’s announcement.

According to DCS, Honor GT Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, something that we already knew from a previous report. Multiple storage options will be available at launch including 12 / 256 GB, 12 / 512 GB, 16 / 512 GB, and 16 GB / 1 TB.

Honor GT Pro | Image credit: ITHome

As far as the camera goes, there are a couple of details that are still missing, so we’re not sure how Honor GT Pro will compare to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of photography. However, we do know the GT Pro will have a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with Sony IMX856 sensor and 3x optical zoom.

The only piece of the puzzle missing is the size of the ultra-wide camera, but we won’t be surprised if it’s a 50-megapixel sensor too. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a large 200-megapixel main camera, but that doesn’t mean that it’s better.

That said, there’s one key aspect where the GT Pro is clearly the superior device: battery. As many of you already know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

However, the upcoming Honor GT Pro has a much larger 7,200 mAh battery. The huge battery was already confirmed by Honor, so there’s no need to wait for the official announcement. It’s also worth mentioning the battery support 90W fast charging speeds.

Honor GT Pro | Image credit: ITHome

The GT Pro is rumored to boast a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

Recommended Stories
Other highlights about the Honor GT Pro include IP68 and IP69 certifications, dual-frequency GPS, triple frequency Beidou, and Honor’s C1+ processor, an RF enhancement chip that promises to offer stronger, more stable connectivity in weak network areas.

Honor GT Pro is expected to be introduced in China tomorrow, April 23. The flagship will be available in three different colors: Phantom Black, Racing Gold, and Ice Crystal White.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless