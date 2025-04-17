This upcoming Honor phone is a performance monster - but you might not be able to buy it

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Honor
Honor GT Pro on a black and red background.
The Honor GT Pro. | Image Credit - Honor on Weibo

Honor has been on fire recently, and the company just introduced an Honor Power phone with a massive 8,000mAh battery in China. Now, it's also getting ready to unveil the Honor GT Pro on April 23. A leaked Geekbench listing now corroborates some of the powerful specs the device will rock, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM.

Chinese certification platforms show this phone with model number PPG-AN00. The Geekbench listing shows the phone powered by Qualcomm SM8750, which is a hint that the phone is rocking the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC. The phone has 16GB of RAM, plenty for smooth multitasking and what-have-you, and runs Android 15.

The phone scored 3,042 in single-core and 9,519 in multi-core on Geekbench. This result is putting it very close to powerful flagship phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It manages to beat the iPhone in multi-core performance, but the Galaxy, with its overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite "for Galaxy" manages to pull ahead of the Honor (albeit slightly).


Of course, the differences are minuscule between the results so you can rest assured that the Honor GT Pro will be one fast device. One very fast device, indeed, as it's also expected to be a flagship focused on performance.

For reference, here's how the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max perform on Geekbench:
Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra3137
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3331
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra9769
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max8106
View all

Meanwhile, the Honor GT Pro is expected to come with a nig 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be available in two RAM configs: 12 or 16GB of RAM. The cherry on the pie is a big 6,000+ mAh battery cell with exceptionally speedy 90W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Honor GT Pro is said to come with three cameras, a 50MP main and a dedicated telephoto camera being rumored among them. The phone may be available in black, gold, and white shades.

Unfortunately, though, it is not clear if the Honor GT Pro is going to be available globally. We'll probably know more about its launch soon, so stay tuned!

Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
