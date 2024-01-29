Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Honor reveals Magic 6 series and Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design global launch date
Honor’s first 2024 flagships, the Magic 6 series, have already been introduced in China, but they’re expected to global as early as next month. The Chinese company confirmed today that the Magic 6 series and Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design will have their international debut on February 25.

Both series will be unveiled during an event scheduled to take place at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is set to kick off on February 26. During the event, Honor will introduce the Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro, Magic V2, and Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design, a luxury version of the standard Magic V2.

No other details regarding the availability of the phones have been revealed alongside the teaser released today, so it remains to be seen how much these will cost in Europe and other regions.

Currently, the Magic 6 is available for purchase in China for the equivalent of $620, while the Magic 6 Pro costs $800. On the other hand, the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable is priced to sell for around $2,250 in China.

Considering that prices in China are usually lower than in the rest of the world, we expect Honor’s flagships to cost slightly more. However, the Chinese company can’t raise prices that much if it wants to remain competitive.

In any case, we’ll probably learn more about availability and prices days before Honor’s official event, so stay tuned for more on this one.

