The first HMD smartphone starts receiving the Android 15 update
While HMD did a pretty good job preserving the Nokia’s branding in the smartphone industry, we can’t say the same thing about the support the Finnish company offers of its customers.
More specifically, HMD hasn’t been too clear about its Android 15 update roadmap, so we still don’t know when many of the company’s phones and tablets will receive the long-awaited software upgrade.
Although some HMD-branded devices have been recently spotted on Geekbench running on Android 15, the first phone to actually receive the update is the HMD Pulse Pro.
The 3.12 GB update is now rolling out to HMD Pulse Pro devices all over the world and includes the December 2024 security patch. According to the changelog, the Android 15 should bring a serious performance boost, privacy and security upgrades, adaptive battery improvements, and advanced notification control.
It remains to be seen what other devices HMD manages to upgrade to Android 15 this year, but chances are that the rest of them listed above will receive the update in 2025.
Currently, the list of HMD devices that have been confirmed to receive the update includes the following phones and tablets (via Nokiamob):
- Nokia G42 5G
- Nokia G60 5G
- Nokia XR21 5G
- Nokia X30 5G
- HMD Pulse series
- HMD Crest series
- HMD Fusion
- HMD Skyline
- HMD XR21 5G
- HMD T21
Android 15 for HMD Pulse Pro | Image credit: Nokiamob
Since these major Android OS updates are usually delivered in batches, it might take a few weeks until everyone receives it, so if you don’t see the Android 15 update on your HMD Pulse Pro yet, be patient.
