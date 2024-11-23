Make repairability your next ability: the HMD Skyline is a Black Friday star!
Aren't you sick of phones that are so hard to repair? Thankfully, there's the HMD Skyline 5G smartphone. What's more, this easy to repair star is on a great Black Friday discount right now.
So, you know the drill:
This Blue Topaz (that's what the color you see in the offer is called) champ is unlocked (another major selling point!) and supports dual SIM.
In an era where smartphone repairability often takes a backseat to sleek design, HMD (the company that bought Nokia) is charting a different course with its latest mid-range offering, the Skyline. This groundbreaking device represents a unique collaboration between the Finnish manufacturer and its community, with repairability emerging as a core feature rather than an afterthought.
Despite its mid-range positioning, the Skyline boasts specifications that could make some flagship devices envious. The device features a stunning 6.55-inch P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Under the hood, the Skyline is powered by potent Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Skyline's comprehensive camera system. The triple rear camera setup comprises a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfie enthusiasts, a 50MP front-facing camera ensures exceptional self-portraits and video calls.
The Skyline doesn't skimp on power management, either. Its 4,600 mAh battery supports 33W fast wired charging for quick power-ups. The addition of 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging capability puts this mid-range device in a class of its own, offering features typically reserved for premium smartphones.
Of course, this isn't a flagship, but it's a pretty capable mid-ranger. Now that it is discounted, it gets even more appealing!
