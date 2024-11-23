Make repairability your next ability: the HMD Skyline is a Black Friday star!

Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The HMD Skyline phone on a white background.
Aren't you sick of phones that are so hard to repair? Thankfully, there's the HMD Skyline 5G smartphone. What's more, this easy to repair star is on a great Black Friday discount right now.

So, you know the drill:

HMD Skyline 5G comes with 8 GB of RAM and supports 1 TB external memory card!

The HMD Skyline 5G smartphone combines mid-range affordability with flagship-worthy features and exceptional repairability. Its standout 9/10 iFixit repairability score reflects a design built for longevity. Boasting 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it delivers smooth performance.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


This Blue Topaz (that's what the color you see in the offer is called) champ is unlocked (another major selling point!) and supports dual SIM.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on board! Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

In an era where smartphone repairability often takes a backseat to sleek design, HMD (the company that bought Nokia) is charting a different course with its latest mid-range offering, the Skyline. This groundbreaking device represents a unique collaboration between the Finnish manufacturer and its community, with repairability emerging as a core feature rather than an afterthought.

Working closely with repair experts iFixit, HMD has achieved an impressive 9/10 repairability score for the Skyline – a feat that sets new standards in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Despite its mid-range positioning, the Skyline boasts specifications that could make some flagship devices envious. The device features a stunning 6.55-inch P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Skyline is powered by potent Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Skyline's comprehensive camera system. The triple rear camera setup comprises a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfie enthusiasts, a 50MP front-facing camera ensures exceptional self-portraits and video calls.

The Skyline doesn't skimp on power management, either. Its 4,600 mAh battery supports 33W fast wired charging for quick power-ups. The addition of 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging capability puts this mid-range device in a class of its own, offering features typically reserved for premium smartphones.

Of course, this isn't a flagship, but it's a pretty capable mid-ranger. Now that it is discounted, it gets even more appealing!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

