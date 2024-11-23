Make repairability your next ability: the HMD Skyline is a Black Friday star!

HMD Skyline 5G comes with 8 GB of RAM and supports 1 TB external memory card! The HMD Skyline 5G smartphone combines mid-range affordability with flagship-worthy features and exceptional repairability. Its standout 9/10 iFixit repairability score reflects a design built for longevity. Boasting 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it delivers smooth performance. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

Aren't you sick of phones that are so hard to repair? Thankfully, there's the HMD Skyline 5G smartphone. What's more, this easy to repair star is on a great Black Friday discount right now.So, you know the drill:This Blue Topaz (that's what the color you see in the offer is called) champ is unlocked (another major selling point!) and supports dual SIM.It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on board! Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.In an era where smartphone repairability often takes a backseat to sleek design, HMD (the company that bought Nokia) is charting a different course with its latest mid-range offering, the Skyline. This groundbreaking device represents a unique collaboration between the Finnish manufacturer and its community, with repairability emerging as a core feature rather than an afterthought.Working closely with repair experts iFixit, HMD has achieved an impressive 9/10 repairability score for the Skyline – a feat that sets new standards in the mid-range smartphone segment.Despite its mid-range positioning, the Skyline boasts specifications that could make some flagship devices envious. The device features a stunning 6.55-inch P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.Under the hood, the Skyline is powered by potent Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Skyline's comprehensive camera system. The triple rear camera setup comprises a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfie enthusiasts, a 50MP front-facing camera ensures exceptional self-portraits and video calls.The Skyline doesn't skimp on power management, either. Its 4,600 mAh battery supports 33W fast wired charging for quick power-ups. The addition of 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging capability puts this mid-range device in a class of its own, offering features typically reserved for premium smartphones.Of course, this isn't a flagship, but it's a pretty capable mid-ranger. Now that it is discounted, it gets even more appealing!