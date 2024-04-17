Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

By
Nokia
HMD Pulse Pro renders, specs and price leak ahead of announcement
We’re still waiting for HMD, the Finnish company that manufactured and sold Nokia phones until recently, to launch its own branded phones. Although we were expecting that to happen very soon, it looks like HMD is taking its time.

Even so, we already know that HMD plans to launch not one or two, but several smartphones in the coming months. One of the phones, the HMD Pulse Pro, has just been leaked by the folks at 91mobiles.

Several renders published by the source show the phone from just about every angle. Unfortunately, the Pulse Pro’s design is completely uninteresting. The only thing that’s even less uninteresting is the specification list.

Despite its name, HMD’s upcoming Pulse Pro seems to be a mid-range phone equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone sports a rather underwhelming 6.56-inch IPS HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As seen in the pictures, the phone features a dual camera (50 MP + 2MP) and, surprisingly, a powerful secondary 50-megapixel secondary camera in the front. On the inside, HMD Pulse Pro packs a large 5,000 mAh battery. Other highlights of the phone include IP52 rating and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price-wise, the HMD Pulse Pro is going to be very cheap. HMD plans to sell this in Europe for just €180. At this price tier, the Pulse Pro will have to compete with many other Chinese brands that are selling their cheap phones in Europe.

Without anything to make it stand out, the Pulse Pro will have a hard time convincing customers to pick it over other similarly priced devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

