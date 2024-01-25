Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
HMD rumored to launch at least six different phones, codenames revealed

Nokia
@cosminvasile
It’s no longer a surprise that Finnish company HMD will start releasing its own-branded phones this year. Although no release date has leaked yet, we expect the first HMD smartphones to appear as early as next month when MWC 2024 is scheduled to kick off.

The first picture of an HMD-branded phone with model number N159V leaked last week, and according to Evan Blass, at least one US carrier will offer the phone, Verizon.

Recently, Evan returned with even more details about HMD’s smartphone plans. Apparently, the Finnish handset make is working to bring at least six different HMD-branded smartphones to the market in the not-so-distant future.

Nothing is known about the phone yet, except that they are known under these codenames: Pulse, Legend, Pulse+, Legend Plus, Pulse Pro, and Legend Pro. It’s unclear whether all or just some of these phones will be launched in the US, so February can’t come soon enough.

HMD Global has been considering dropping the Nokia brand in order to diversify its offering for a few years now. It looks like 2024 will the year that the Finnish company will bring its own-branded products to the market.

Hopefully, these will be just as reliable and affordable as the Nokia-branded phones we know and love. HMD surely isn’t lacking the experience to turn this into a successful story considering that it’s been making Nokia phones for nearly seven years.

