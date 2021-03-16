Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android

The Nokia G20 could be the fourth Nokia phone to launch in April

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 16, 2021, 7:55 AM
The Nokia G20 could be the fourth Nokia phone to launch in April
The Nokia 5.3

The Nokia X10, Nokia X20, and Nokia G10 are all expected to make their debuts at HMD Global’s press conference next month. If new information is to be believed, though, there could be a fourth model in the pipeline.

The Nokia G20 could sit above the G10 and cost €169


Predicted to retail at €169 when it launches across Europe, the Nokia G20 will sit above the Nokia G10 (€139) as a slightly more impressive model, according to sources speaking to NokiaPowerUser.

At the moment, not too much is known about the phone’s specs and features, but as standard it’ll reportedly ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. MicroSD card expansion seems likely too, although it wasn’t mentioned.

The Nokia G10 ships with the very outdated MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which was first launched in 2018. The sources believe Nokia’s pricier G20 model will feature a more powerful MediaTek option, but the exact one is unknown.

Improvements in the camera department are on the cards too, but again the exact details are unknown. For reference, the Nokia G10 features a 48-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapxiel depth.

Expect the Nokia G20 to launch soon after its announcement on April 8 with Android 11 on board. Two colors are planned at launch — Silver and Blue — yet more could be released further down the road.

