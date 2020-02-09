The inexpensive Nokia 2.3 finally goes on sale in the US
It also supports LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, and 66, but you can also use it with carriers like Cricket, Tracfone, and Simple Mobile. Nokia 2.3 ships with Android 10 right out of the box, one of the few smartphones that cheap running the latest version of Google's OS. On top of that, HMD Global says the phone will get guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.
As far as the specs go, Nokia 2.3 is more than decent for what you pay. For starters, the smartphone sports a huge 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a small notch for the front-facing camera. On the back, there's a 13-megapixel main camera complemented with a depth camera for portrait shots.
On the inside, Nokia 2.3 packs a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Last but not least, the budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery that should last for about two days.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):