The inexpensive Nokia 2.3 finally goes on sale in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 09, 2020, 1:00 AM
The inexpensive Nokia 2.3 finally goes on sale in the US
HMD Global announced last month that it will bring the budget-friendly Nokia 2.3 to the US. Since then, the smartphone was up for pre-order at various US retailers, but starting today, customers can buy the Nokia 2.3 for less than $100.

That's right, if you're willing to activate the phone right away, you can get the Nokia 2.3 for just $80 via Best Buy. If that's a no go for you, the entry-level device costs $130 and you can buy it from Amazon as well. The phone is available in two different colors – Charcoal and Sand and is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

It also supports LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, and 66, but you can also use it with carriers like Cricket, Tracfone, and Simple Mobile. Nokia 2.3 ships with Android 10 right out of the box, one of the few smartphones that cheap running the latest version of Google's OS. On top of that, HMD Global says the phone will get guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

As far as the specs go, Nokia 2.3 is more than decent for what you pay. For starters, the smartphone sports a huge 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a small notch for the front-facing camera. On the back, there's a 13-megapixel main camera complemented with a depth camera for portrait shots.

On the inside, Nokia 2.3 packs a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Last but not least, the budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery that should last for about two days.
$129.00 Nokia 2.3 on Amazon

