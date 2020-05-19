Apple TV+ will expand its library with older movies and shows
According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple video-programming executives have reached out to several Hollywood studios in order to make it happen, and has already acquired a number of shows and movies, though we're yet to see what those are.
Right now, Apple TV+ has a small number of original shows, and I've been enjoying the free trial that came with my iPad, even if I too only saw the Apple TV+ exclusive Beastie Boys documentary and not much else. This new move by Apple may prove quite successful into bringing people over, especially those with nostalgia or plain interest in older Hollywood productions, who don't find interest in the original content available on the platform.
Even after the generous one-year free trial that comes with buying a new Apple device, a monthly subscription to the service costs less than the likes of Netflix or Hulu, at $4.99, and once its library grows, it will become a considerably attractive option.