Amazon's Prime Video app on iOS and Apple TV now lets you buy movies
Buying and renting movies or TV shows inside a video streaming app seems like such a logical thing to do, yet quite often that isn't possible on Apple devices because the company insists on taking a 30% cut of all in-app purchases. But starting today, the Amazon Prime Video app for iOS and Apple TV now features an in-app content store.
Apple has agreed to not take a 30% of revenues
Under any other circumstances this move would be against App Store guidelines, specifically Clause 3.1.3. But in a statement to 9To5Mac, Apple revealed that it's actually all part of an “established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers" which also includes Canal+ and Altice One.
To make purchasing or renting as easy as possible, Amazon has added a full Store tab to the Prime Video app that allows you to browse or search the latest titles. Once you've found a title, you simply need to select buy or rent and proceed with the payment process.
Those of you that already have a pre-existing payment method tied to your Amazon Prime Video account can use that to make purchases. Otherwise, the Apple in-app Purchase Flow is triggered.