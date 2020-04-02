Amazon's Prime Video app on iOS and Apple TV now lets you buy movies

Buying and renting movies or TV shows inside a video streaming app seems like such a logical thing to do, yet quite often that isn't possible on Apple devices because the company insists on taking a 30% cut of all in-app purchases. But starting today, the Amazon Prime Video app for iOS and Apple TV now features an in-app content store.

Thanks to a new agreement between Amazon and Apple, the latter has agreed to forgo its usual 30% revenue cut and allow Amazon to offer content inside its Prime Video without having to worry about extra fees.





9To5Mac Under any other circumstances this move would be against App Store guidelines, specifically Clause 3.1 .3. But in a statement to, Apple revealed that it's actually all part of an “established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers" which also includes Canal+ and Altice One.





To make purchasing or renting as easy as possible, Amazon has added a full Store tab to the Prime Video app that allows you to browse or search the latest titles. Once you've found a title, you simply need to select buy or rent and proceed with the payment process.





Those of you that already have a pre-existing payment method tied to your Amazon Prime Video account can use that to make purchases. Otherwise, the Apple in-app Purchase Flow is triggered.



