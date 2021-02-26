Paramount+ streaming service launching on March 4, price starts at $4.99 monthly



The catch: the $4.99 tier is ad supported and you'll have limited access to the service's catalog of movies, TV shows, news and sports coverage. The $4.99 plan won't be available until June of this year. For $9.99/month, you can unlock access to all content on Paramount+, including CBS live TV and live CBS Sports, when the service goes live next week.

What movies, shows, and sports are on Paramount+?





TV Shows Paramount+ will include over 30,000 TV show episodes. There will also be over 2,500 movies featured on the platform. It has been revealed that there are new show titles in the making.



All of the TV series the company has produced will also be featured, such as Criminal Minds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Hawaii Five-0, 13 Reasons Why, and Frasier, with Frasier new series coming back exclusively on Paramount+.





One of the shows to be released is called The Offer. It will be a 10-episode series based on the making of the show The Godfather. Another new title will be spy drama Lioness, which will be terrorism themed, as the main character is a Marine recruited to befriend a terrorist’s daughter so he can take down a criminal organization.





Movies

Paramount+ will include popular movie titles, such as Forest Gump, Indiana Jones, War of the Worlds, Titanic, Wolf of Wall Street, and World War Z.



New Paramount movies are going to be released 30 to 45 days after they have hit theaters. Some of the titles revealed for 2021 are Snake Eyes, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Top Gun: Maverick.

Reality TV, News and Sports The streaming service will also feature a variety of reality TV shows like RuPaul's Drag Race, Love and Hip Hop, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother and the Big Brother 24/7 live feed. A live feed of CBS News and CBS Sports will be available. NFL regular season games, playoffs, championships, as well as soccer matches from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will be included. The service will also feature shows and original series from channels BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, CBS and MTV.

It is still unknown on how many screens at a time the user will be able to stream. The company's original titles will support 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and this support will extend onto mobile downloads.

Paramount+ is expected to launch first in the United States, with an expansion later this year in Latin America, Australia and the Nordic countries.

Paramount+, a new streaming service by ViacomCBS and a rebrand of CBS All Access, is launching on March 4 in the US. The service aims to be one of the most affordable of its kind, with a starting price of $4.99/month.