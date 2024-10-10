Racing hit GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition coming to iOS and Android in December
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition key art | Image credit: Feral InteractiveFeral Interactive, the studio specializing in porting desktop and console games on iOS and Android, has just announced plans to bring Codemasters’ racing hit GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition to iOS and Android.
The successor to GRID Autosport on mobile, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is scheduled for release sometime in December. Feral Interactive promises superb visuals, varied terrains and ever-changing weather, so if you’re into racing games that mix arcade action and simulation handling, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition might suit your needs.
At launch, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will feature a massive Career mode, which promises to challenge players to rise through the ranks, as well as a Race Creator mode that allows players to set the discipline, location and conditions for their own events.
Besides that, players will be able to jump directly into the live-action story mode, Drive to Glory, and have a taste of what it’s like to be a racing driver. On top of that, Feral Interactive confirmed that the game will have a Photo Mode, allowing players to capture state-of-the-art pictures of their race highlights from circuits all over the world.
The controls will be fine-tuned for both touch and tilt, each offering fully customizable user interface, as well as full support for all popular gamepads. Since this is the Deluxe Edition of the game, it will include all DLC that was available for the original desktop and console releases.
Although the final release date hasn’t been announced yet, we know how much it will cost. Regardless of what platform you’re on, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will cost $15 / €12.5 / £10 (regional prices may vary).
The game is already available for pre-order on the App Store, while Android users can pre-register on the Google Play Store.
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition | Screenshot credit: Feral Interactive
If you’re an Apple fan, keep in mind that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will be supported on the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, and every iPhone released since the iPhone 14. It will also be supported on all iPads with an M1 chip or better.
As far as Android goes, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will support a limited number of chipsets and devices at launch, namely Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
