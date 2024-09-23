Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Total War: Empire coming soon to Android and iOS devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
Total War: Empire key art
Feral Interactive announced early this month that another Total War game is coming to mobile, Total War: Empire. The fifth installment in the Total War series, Empire was originally released on PC back in 2009.

The same studio, Feral Interactive, ported the game on macOS in 2014, and this year they will bring Total War: Empire to Android and iOS devices. The game mixes grand, turn-based empire management and real-time battles, which makes it perfect for touch screens.

In Total War: Empire, players are invited to lead some of the great European powers during the era of rapid scientific advances, fast political change and widespread military conflict.

Historically, the game focuses on the early modern period of the 18th century and allows players to take command of one of eleven playable factions on a Campaign Map spanning Europe, India, and Americas.

The main goal of the game is to achieve domination over the known world through military conquest, diplomacy, espionage and economics. Players can recruit armies and navies to take and defend provinces or adopt diplomacy and politics to make advances in the game.

Total War: Empire includes several enhancements over previous titles in the series like Rome: Total War and Medieval II: Total War. One of the main improvements is related to diplomacy, taxation, and trade, which have been streamlined to reduce the need for micro-management.

Video Thumbnail


Apart from that, players can now research technologies along a technology tree, advancing in areas that interest them most, such as agriculture, politics, military, and infrastructure.

Fun fact, this is the first Total War game that will allow players on mobile devices to engage in real-time naval battles. Along with the announcement of the mobile version of the game, Feral Interactive also released a cinematic trailer.

Recommended Stories
Although Total War: Empire doesn’t have a release date yet, the studio did confirm that fans of the series should expect the game to arrive on Android and iOS devices sometime this fall.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless