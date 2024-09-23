Total War: Empire coming soon to Android and iOS devices
Feral Interactive announced early this month that another Total War game is coming to mobile, Total War: Empire. The fifth installment in the Total War series, Empire was originally released on PC back in 2009.
The same studio, Feral Interactive, ported the game on macOS in 2014, and this year they will bring Total War: Empire to Android and iOS devices. The game mixes grand, turn-based empire management and real-time battles, which makes it perfect for touch screens.
Historically, the game focuses on the early modern period of the 18th century and allows players to take command of one of eleven playable factions on a Campaign Map spanning Europe, India, and Americas.
The main goal of the game is to achieve domination over the known world through military conquest, diplomacy, espionage and economics. Players can recruit armies and navies to take and defend provinces or adopt diplomacy and politics to make advances in the game.
Apart from that, players can now research technologies along a technology tree, advancing in areas that interest them most, such as agriculture, politics, military, and infrastructure.
Fun fact, this is the first Total War game that will allow players on mobile devices to engage in real-time naval battles. Along with the announcement of the mobile version of the game, Feral Interactive also released a cinematic trailer.
Although Total War: Empire doesn’t have a release date yet, the studio did confirm that fans of the series should expect the game to arrive on Android and iOS devices sometime this fall.
In Total War: Empire, players are invited to lead some of the great European powers during the era of rapid scientific advances, fast political change and widespread military conflict.
Total War: Empire includes several enhancements over previous titles in the series like Rome: Total War and Medieval II: Total War. One of the main improvements is related to diplomacy, taxation, and trade, which have been streamlined to reduce the need for micro-management.
