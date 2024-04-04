Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google’s Find My Device network already appears for some Android users

By
Apple Google
Google’s Find My Device network already appears for some Android users
Last year, Google announced the Android Find My Device network to help users find lost or stolen devices. However, concerns about stalking with tracking devices like AirTags led Google and Apple to team up on a solution, which caused a delay in rolling out the Find My Device network.

The delay was because Google needed Apple to implement protections in iOS for trackers used with Android. Now, with Apple getting ready to release these new anti-stalking features with the iOS 17.5 update, Google doesn't have to wait anymore, and it is moving quickly to start the rollout of its Find My Device network.

The rollout caught the attention of Android expert AssembleDebug. In the latest beta version of Google Play Services, v24.12.14, a new feature called Find your offline devices popped up in the Settings menu.


This new feature takes users to another page where they can choose to locate devices without a network, with a network in high-traffic areas, or with a network constantly available. Users also have the option to completely disable the feature. By default, the feature is enabled and set to "all areas."

But the new feature isn't quite ready for action yet. We will need to hang tight a little longer for it to become fully functional. It is likely to happen after the official release of iOS 17.5 for iPhones, which should be soon.

Once it is operational, the new Find My Device network will assist users in locating their misplaced items like headphones, luggage, keys, or whatever by using a variety of third-party Bluetooth tracker tags.

Recommended Stories
The big plus of the Find My Device network is that it will let users track down a device even when it is offline. Right now, the Find My Device feature needs the lost or stolen Android device to be online before you can locate it.

The Find My Device network will tap into Google Play Services on all Android phones to locate lost devices. This means the need for a mandatory connection will be done away with. Devices like phones, smartwatches, trackers, and headphones will be supported.

You will have the choice to opt out of the network but still track lost devices by using their recently stored locations. Alternatively, your device's location info will only be accessed if other devices in the network also spot the lost device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless