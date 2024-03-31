iOS 17.5 beta 1 is coming very soon, possibly as soon as this week

iOS 17 .5 with the build number of 21F5048f is coming soon. This account posted similar information in the past just before an update was released so it is possible that iOS 17 .5 beta 1 will be offered by Apple this week. If you've been waiting for iOS 17 .5 beta 1 to drop, you won't have to wait that much longer. 9to5Mac says that information was shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record and this leaker says that.5 with the build number of 21F5048f is coming soon. This account posted similar information in the past just before an update was released so it is possible that.5 beta 1 will be offered by Apple this week.





Apple launched iOS 17.4 on March 5th and that update included a number of changes connected to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU. Some of those changes allow iPhone users in the 27 EU states to install a mobile browser on their iPhone that does not have the WebKit browser engine, sideload apps from third-party app stores, pay for in-app purchases using third-party payment platforms, use a third-party mobile payment service for contact-free payments, and more.





iOS 17 .4 also allows those using the Stolen Device Protection feature to use it everywhere (which is something that you should do), see transcripts in the Apple Podcasts app, use new emojis, and more. Apple did drop iOS 17 .4.1 on March 21st

The update to.4 also allows those using the Stolen Device Protection feature to use it everywhere (which is something that you should do), see transcripts in the Apple Podcasts app, use new emojis, and more. Apple did drop.4.1 on March 21st to patch two serious security flaws . That was the last iOS update to date.









iOS 17 .5. Apple is supposed to have more DMA-related changes to the iPhone coming to those in the EU with the next iOS update. With that in mind, the update could allow developers to offer apps to iPhone users in the EU directly from their websites without installing the app from the App Store or any third-party app store. There is no word from the rumor mill suggesting what we will see Apple deliver in.5. Apple is supposed to have more DMA-related changes to the iPhone coming to those in the EU with the next iOS update. With that in mind, the update could allow developers to offer apps to iPhone users in the EU directly from their websites without installing the app from the App Store or any third-party app store.





Developers who wish to do this must opt-in to Apple's new App Store business terms which will force these developers to pay Apple the Core Technology Fee of €0.50 for each first annual install over one million in the past 12 months.

