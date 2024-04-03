Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

AirTag stalking nightmare might end soon as iOS 17.5 hints at new anti-tracking features

By
Apple Google
Last year, Google and Apple teamed up to tackle unwanted tracking worries, especially with gadgets like AirTags being misused for stalking. Now, it looks like Apple's gearing up to roll out these new anti-stalking features with the iOS 17.5 update.

In the latest beta release of iOS 17.5, 9to5Mac found code teasing the expansion of anti-stalking features for AirTags and other tracking devices. The code includes hints about a new warning that might pop up in the Find My app. It also looks like iOS will spot these tracking accessories, even if they are not Apple or Find My certified, and help users shut them down if needed.

According to the source, one of the new strings says:

This item isn’t certified on the Apple Find My network. You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item.


The feature doesn’t seem to be activated for beta users yet, but this is strong evidence that it might roll out with the official release of iOS 17.5. However, even though it is expected to launch alongside the OS update, there is still no guarantee.

Considering the uproar about AirTag stalking, it is possible but not probable that Apple will delay the announcement of this feature until the anticipated release of the second generation of AirTags. Recent predictions suggest AirTags 2 won't hit the market until 2025.

Now that Apple might be rolling out unwanted tracker detection on iOS, it could mean that Android phones will finally get Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network. Wondering why? Well, Google held off on launching its Find My Device network until Apple introduced unwanted tracker detection on iOS.

Once it is up and running, the new Find My Device network will help users track down their misplaced items, such as headphones, phones, luggage, and keys, using a range of new third-party Bluetooth tracker tags.
