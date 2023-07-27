Google finally brings unknown AirTag tracker alerts to Android devices
Back in May, Apple and Google pledged to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. The joint statement mentioned that a key element to reducing misuse is a universal, OS-level solution that is able to detect trackers made by different companies.
The partnership between Apple and Google is meant to develop such a uniform solution that will improve detectability. Today, Google fulfilled one of the promises made at I/O 2023 by announcing the rollout of unknown tracker alerts for Android devices.
Additionally, users can tap “Play sound” to have the tracker make a noise that will help them locate it without the owner of the tracker knowing. Interestingly enough, some Bluetooth trackers may share their serial number or additional info about the owner of the device when you bring the device near the back of your phone. That additional information may also include the last four digits of their phone number!
But the new feature is not just meant to inform you about unwanted tracking devices, it can also help prevent that from happening. For example, you can manually scan your surroundings for trackers without waiting for an alert. The manual scan feature detects any trackers nearby that are separated from their owners. It can be found in the Settings / Safety & emergency / Unknown tracker alerts / Scan Now.
On a side note, Google announced that its new Find My Device network has been delayed in order to allow Apple to implement protections for iOS. The new Find My Device features will help users locate their missing belongings, including headphones, phones, luggage, and keys using a range of new third-party Bluetooth tracker tags.
Thanks to the new feature, Android users will be automatically notified if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and is determined to be traveling with you. The alerts offer extra details when you tap the notification, including the ability to view a map of where the tracker was seen traveling with you.
For now, unknown tracker alerts work only with Apple AirTags, Google confirmed in a blog post. However, the search giant says it’s working with tag manufacturers to expand the availability of unknown tracker alerts to other tracking tags.
