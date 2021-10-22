Forget the free Pixel Buds you get with your Pixel 6 pre-order? No worries, Google's got your back

Forget the free Pixel Buds you get with your Pixel 6 pre-order? No worries, Google's got your back0
This past Tuesday, Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The pre-order period started immediately and as an incentive, Google is giving a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to those who reserved either phone. In their rush to lock in one of the new Pixel 6 series handsets, some buyers forgot to redeem the offer and some just couldn't get around to it as they rushed to lock in their pre-order.
Google also sent out emails to some customers who pre-ordered unlocked Pixel 6 models telling them that if they forgot to include the free earable, Google will have their back. And some who pre-ordered a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro got in touch with Google before the company posted the updated support page. Those customers were told to order the Pixel Buds A-Series separately, lay out the money for the purchase ($99), and were told that Google will pay them back via a refund.
Just to be clear, if you forgot or were distracted, or just couldn't redeem the offer for a free Pixel Buds-A Series when pre-ordering your new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, don't consider it a lost opportunity. Google will either contact you before November 3rd or will reimburse you for laying out the $99 needed to buy the TWS earbuds.