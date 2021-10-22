Notification Center

Android Google Wearables

Forget the free Pixel Buds you get with your Pixel 6 pre-order? No worries, Google's got your back

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0

Forget the free Pixel Buds you get with your Pixel 6 pre-order? No worries, Google's got your back
This past Tuesday, Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The pre-order period started immediately and as an incentive, Google is giving a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to those who reserved either phone. In their rush to lock in one of the new Pixel 6 series handsets, some buyers forgot to redeem the offer and some just couldn't get around to it as they rushed to lock in their pre-order.

Now, these consumers are sitting on their beds, fists balled up in rage wondering if there is a way for them to get another crack at the free Pixel Buds-A Series accessory. But there is good news: Google just posted an updated support page in which it wrote to consumers that "If you're eligible for the Pixel Buds A-Series promotion but forgot to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order, don’t worry. We’ll send an email by November 3rd with next steps on how to redeem the offer."

Google also sent out emails to some customers who pre-ordered unlocked Pixel 6 models telling them that if they forgot to include the free earable, Google will have their back. And some who pre-ordered a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro got in touch with Google before the company posted the updated support page. Those customers were told to order the Pixel Buds A-Series separately, lay out the money for the purchase ($99), and were told that Google will pay them back via a refund.

Just to be clear, if you forgot or were distracted, or just couldn't redeem the offer for a free Pixel Buds-A Series when pre-ordering your new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, don't consider it a lost opportunity. Google will either contact you before November 3rd or will reimburse you for laying out the $99 needed to buy the TWS earbuds.

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

