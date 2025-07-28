$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Google wants your smartwatch to prove you're still you

A new Android feature might make annoying security checks a thing of the past.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Wearables WearOS
A photo of a person holding two smartwatches in their hands.
Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Google's been steadily tightening the connection between Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches – and the latest hint suggests that bond is about to get a whole lot smarter.

With Android 15, Google rolled out a handy security feature called Identity Check. It first showed up on Pixel phones as part of the December 2024 Pixel Drop and later landed on Samsung Galaxy phones through the One UI 7 update.

To keep things convenient, Identity Check only kicks in when your phone is outside trusted locations like your home or office. That way, you are not constantly battling security prompts in places you've already marked as safe. The goal is to add an extra layer of protection when you are out and about, making it harder for thieves to get into your phone if it's stolen.

Now, though, it looks like Google is quietly working on a new upgrade that could take things even further – by using your smartwatch as a signal that you're still the one holding the phone.

New code strings found in version 25.29.31 of the Google Play Services beta point to this possible upgrade. They suggest that if your watch is nearby and connected, your phone might take that as a green light – a trust signal that you're still in control – and ease up on the constant biometric checks.

What’s more important to you in phone security?

Vote View Result

Now, this wouldn't get rid of the need for a fingerprint or PIN entirely. But if your smartwatch is already strapped to your wrist and unlocked with a PIN of its own, it could help cut down on all the extra steps. Less friction, same security – that's the goal.


Of course, since this is still in development, there's no guarantee it'll roll out exactly like this – or at all. But as Android's theft protection tools keep evolving, letting a smartwatch act as a trust signal makes a lot of sense… as long as a thief doesn't grab both your phone and your watch.

In short, if Google nails this, Android users could get a smoother, smarter way to keep their phones secure without feeling like security slows them down. That's a win for anyone who's ever been frustrated typing in a PIN just to do something simple on their phone.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless