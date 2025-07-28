Google wants your smartwatch to prove you're still you
A new Android feature might make annoying security checks a thing of the past.
Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Google's been steadily tightening the connection between Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches – and the latest hint suggests that bond is about to get a whole lot smarter.
With Android 15, Google rolled out a handy security feature called Identity Check. It first showed up on Pixel phones as part of the December 2024 Pixel Drop and later landed on Samsung Galaxy phones through the One UI 7 update.
To keep things convenient, Identity Check only kicks in when your phone is outside trusted locations like your home or office. That way, you are not constantly battling security prompts in places you've already marked as safe. The goal is to add an extra layer of protection when you are out and about, making it harder for thieves to get into your phone if it's stolen.
Now, though, it looks like Google is quietly working on a new upgrade that could take things even further – by using your smartwatch as a signal that you're still the one holding the phone.
New code strings found in version 25.29.31 of the Google Play Services beta point to this possible upgrade. They suggest that if your watch is nearby and connected, your phone might take that as a green light – a trust signal that you're still in control – and ease up on the constant biometric checks.
Now, this wouldn't get rid of the need for a fingerprint or PIN entirely. But if your smartwatch is already strapped to your wrist and unlocked with a PIN of its own, it could help cut down on all the extra steps. Less friction, same security – that's the goal.
With Identity Check you can set up your own trusted places. | Image credit – Google
Of course, since this is still in development, there's no guarantee it'll roll out exactly like this – or at all. But as Android's theft protection tools keep evolving, letting a smartwatch act as a trust signal makes a lot of sense… as long as a thief doesn't grab both your phone and your watch.
In short, if Google nails this, Android users could get a smoother, smarter way to keep their phones secure without feeling like security slows them down. That's a win for anyone who's ever been frustrated typing in a PIN just to do something simple on their phone.
