This powerful anti-theft feature is finally coming to more Android phones with Android 16





What is Identity Check?



Identity Check was first introduced to Pixel phones with the December 2024 Pixel Drop, and it later became available for Samsung's Galaxy phones via the One UI 7 update.









Unlike standard biometric prompts on Android, though, Identity Check disables fallback options like PIN or pattern entry, making it significantly harder for thieves to bypass even if they know your screen lock code.



The feature is part of Google's larger Theft Protection suite, and it makes changing critical security settings—like resetting your password or accessing saved login credentials—require biometric verification, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition.

Identity Check is coming to more Android phones with Android 16



Android 16 development continues to advance and the feature appears on non-Pixel devices such as the OnePlus 13 running the Android 16 beta. This means that more manufacturers like OnePlus and Xiaomi, for instance, will also provide support with their Android 16-based updates later this year.

The reason for the slow rollout is due to technical limitations: Identity Check requires changes to Android’s biometric prompt system, which is part of a non-updatable core OS component. These changes were included in Android 16 .



So if your phone runs Android 16 and has a Class 3 biometric sensor (most modern mid-range and flagship Android phones do include one), you'll likely be able to enable Identity Check after updating.





Identity Check won’t be turned on by default, so once it's out, you will have to toggle it on yourself by going to Settings > Google > Theft Protection to activate it manually.





Keep in mind that Identity Check is not unbreakable. While it is a very strong layer of protection, it only ensures that even if someone has your PIN, password, or pattern, they still can't access sensitive settings or data unless they also pass a biometric scan.