The Surface Laptop finally got what many have been begging for

Microsoft’s latest laptop lets you leave Wi-Fi behind.

The Surface Laptop series has always been a solid pick for professionals who want something light, clean and efficient to get work done – especially if you are deep in the Microsoft ecosystem. The new Surface Laptop keeps that familiar formula, but also throws in a small, yet potentially important upgrade: built-in 5G.

Now, let’s be real – Wi-Fi is more than enough for most people. But if you are someone who works on the go and needs reliable connectivity wherever you are, 5G could make a noticeable difference. And if that is not your thing, don’t worry: there's also a Wi-Fi-only variant available, so you are not being forced into paying for something you won’t use.

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 5G, and it is shipping on August 26, starting at $1,799. While the name gives away the headline feature, there's more under the hood that makes this a notable upgrade – especially for those who rely on a steady connection everywhere they go.

The Surface Laptop 5G looks a lot like the Surface Laptop 7, with its 13.8-inch display and sleek, minimalist design. But Microsoft didn't just slap a modem inside and call it a day.

The device is powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 chips, with built-in NPUs that unlock access to Microsoft's Copilot+ AI features, meaning you can run AI tools directly on-device without cloud processing delays. And there's support for both nano SIM and eSIM, so you're good whether you like to swap SIMs or keep it all digital.

But what really sets this machine apart is the antenna system. Microsoft engineered a custom six-antenna setup that adapts in real time to how you're using the laptop. Instead of placing antennas near the base (where your legs or surfaces might block the signal), they're positioned higher up for better reception.

The system seamlessly switches between 5G and Wi-Fi depending on your environment, and can even act as a secure mobile hotspot when you need to get other devices online.

As users move between environments, the device seamlessly transitions between 5G and Wi-Fi networks, keeping a steady and secure connection to cloud-based apps, updates, and corporate resources. This innovative antenna design also enables Surface Laptop 5G to act as a mobile hotspot, securely sharing its 5G connection with other devices when Wi-Fi isn't available.
– Nancie Gaskill, General Manager, Surface, July 2025

According to Microsoft, the company also had to invent a new multi-layered material that allows radio signals to pass through without sacrificing durability or that premium Surface feel. It's the kind of behind-the-scenes change that most users won't notice – until they realize their connection just works better.

For IT departments, there's also the ability to push eSIM profiles remotely and pair with Windows Autopilot for a true zero-touch deployment. That's a huge win for large organizations rolling out fleets of devices.

Base model – Surface Laptop 5G with Core Ultra 5


  • Intel Core Ultra 5
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD (removable)
  • Touchscreen
  • 2 x USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Wi-Fi 7 and 5G
  • NanoSIM and eSIM capable
  • Windows 11 Pro
  • $1,799

This version covers the basics well and offers snappy performance for everyday work, multitasking, and even some light creative workloads. But let's address the elephant in the room: $1,799 for just 256 GB of storage feels… stingy. At this price point, most users would reasonably expect at least 512 GB by default. That said, the SSD is removable, so you can upgrade it later without too much hassle – or even drop in your own drive, which is a big plus for long-term flexibility.

Top-end model – Surface Laptop 5G with Core Ultra 7


  • Intel Core Ultra 7
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SSD (removable)
  • Touchscreen
  • 2 x USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Windows 11 Pro
  • Wi-Fi 7 and 5G
  • NanoSIM and eSIM capable
  • $2,699

That one steps things up with a Core Ultra 7, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. At this price, though, 2 TB would've made more sense – it's hard not to expect that. However, this version is clearly geared toward power users who want more headroom, whether it's for multitasking, larger projects or just a smoother overall experience. It's definitely on the pricey side, but if you are looking to future-proof your workflow and want that extra room to breathe, this is the one to look at.

Both models rock the same clean platinum silver look, so whichever one you grab, you're still getting that sleek, premium Surface vibe. However, here’s the thing: for now, it looks like this model might only be available through business channels.

That could mean it’s not something you can just go out and buy individually – at least not yet. Microsoft has a history of using the “for business” label in ways that can be a bit confusing. Sometimes it simply means extra warranty perks and Windows Pro, other times it means bulk-only availability. So, for now, it’s unclear whether regular users will be able to buy this model directly. We’ll just have to wait and see if it eventually hits mainstream retail.

So, this isn’t a machine built for everyone, and it doesn’t try to be. It’s for professionals who want a reliable, premium-feeling laptop that gets out of their way so they can get things done. The addition of 5G might not be a must-have for all users, but for a very specific crowd – people who work remotely, travel often, or need constant connectivity – it could be a real game-changer. Everyone else? You’ll probably be just fine with the Wi-Fi-only option.

