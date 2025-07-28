The Surface Laptop finally got what many have been begging for

But what really sets this machine apart is the antenna system. Microsoft engineered a custom six-antenna setup that adapts in real time to how you're using the laptop. Instead of placing antennas near the base (where your legs or surfaces might block the signal), they're positioned higher up for better reception.

– Nancie Gaskill, General Manager, Surface, July 2025

For IT departments, there's also the ability to push eSIM profiles remotely and pair with Windows Autopilot for a true zero-touch deployment. That's a huge win for large organizations rolling out fleets of devices.



Intel Core Ultra 5

16 GB RAM

256 GB SSD (removable)

Touchscreen

2 x USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 7 and 5G

NanoSIM and eSIM capable

Windows 11 Pro

$1,799

This version covers the basics well and offers snappy performance for everyday work, multitasking, and even some light creative workloads. But let's address the elephant in the room: $1,799 for just 256 GB of storage feels… stingy. At this price point, most users would reasonably expect at least 512 GB by default. That said, the SSD is removable, so you can upgrade it later without too much hassle – or even drop in your own drive, which is a big plus for long-term flexibility. This version covers the basics well and offers snappy performance for everyday work, multitasking, and even some light creative workloads. But let's address the elephant in the room: $1,799 for just 256 GB of storage feels… stingy. At this price point, most users would reasonably expect at least 512 GB by default. That said, the SSD is removable, so you can upgrade it later without too much hassle – or even drop in your own drive, which is a big plus for long-term flexibility.



Top-end model – Surface Laptop 5G with Core Ultra 7



Intel Core Ultra 7

32 GB RAM

1 TB SSD (removable)

Touchscreen

2 x USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Windows 11 Pro

Wi-Fi 7 and 5G

NanoSIM and eSIM capable

$2,699



That one steps things up with a Core Ultra 7, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. At this price, though, 2 TB would've made more sense – it's hard not to expect that. However, this version is clearly geared toward power users who want more headroom, whether it's for multitasking, larger projects or just a smoother overall experience. It's definitely on the pricey side, but if you are looking to future-proof your workflow and want that extra room to breathe, this is the one to look at.



Both models rock the same clean platinum silver look, so whichever one you grab, you're still getting that sleek, premium Surface vibe. However, here’s the thing: for now, it looks like this model might only be available through business channels.



So, this isn’t a machine built for everyone, and it doesn’t try to be. It’s for professionals who want a reliable, premium-feeling laptop that gets out of their way so they can get things done. The addition of 5G might not be a must-have for all users, but for a very specific crowd – people who work remotely, travel often, or need constant connectivity – it could be a real game-changer. Everyone else? You’ll probably be just fine with the Wi-Fi-only option.

The system seamlessly switches between 5G and Wi-Fi depending on your environment, and can even act as a secure mobile hotspot when you need to get other devices online.