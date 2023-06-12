Google wants to know your thoughts on Android 14 Beta 3





Google released Android 14 Beta 3 last week with fancy new customizable lock screen clocks, but in the process broke some existing features that Pixel users have been using for some time now. These include a bug with the in-display fingerprint scanner on some Pixel models that prevented users from using it, as well as breaking the ability to share on some models.





However, Google is not sitting on its laurels and is instead requesting for beta users to fill out a 5 minute anonymous survey to share what their experience has been so far. This survey is only for devices that are already running Android 14 Beta 3 (UPB3.230519.008).









The survey asks questions such as your Google Pixel model, location, and mobile phone carrier, and then dives into different categories that one can give a rating on. These categories consist of different features such as stability, battery life, device temperature, app experience, and face/fingerprint authentication. Each of these can be rated on a scale ranging from "Very dissatisfied" to "Very satisfied," as well as a safe "No opinion" option.





Other questions tackled by the survey include whether you would be comfortable recommending Android to a friend or loved one in the state that this beta is at now, as well as an opportunity to choose from a list of challenges you may have faced when running it, among other issues.





This survey is not to be confused with an issue/bug tracker for issues with the beta. To report problems, beta users should continue to use the Android Feedback app on their devices or use the Issue Tracker , which can be accessed from the web.