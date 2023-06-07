Android 14 Beta 3 arrives with customizable lock screen clocks for Pixel phones

Android 14 Beta 3 has arrived bringing Platform Stability with it. Developer APIs and all app-facing behaviors are now final and while it doesn't mean that the Beta is perfectly stable, it does mean that future updates will contain small improvements. So if you were looking for a less risky entry into the Android 14 Beta program, this would be the time. Just realize that once you sign up for the Beta, you will have to stick with it until August unless you don't mind wiping the data off of your phone.







Settings > System > System update . The build number is UPB3.230519.008 and Google has yet to post any release notes. Announced on the Android Developers blog , Android 14 Beta 3 is available for compatible devices (including the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a) by going to. The build number is UPB3.230519.008 and Google has yet to post any release notes.





In the meantime, Pixel users subscribed to the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program have been waiting since Monday for the release of the stable version of Android 13 QPR3, also known as the June Pixel Feature Drop. Once this update is installed on their phones, those subscribers on the QPR3 Beta program will be able to exit and return to the stable Android releases without having to wipe the data off of their handsets.









Settings > System > System update ) that will install Android 14 Beta 3 on your phone. If you're interested in having your compatible Pixel running on the Android 14 Beta program, go to www.google.com/android/beta or click on this link . Tap the box that says "View your eligible devices." You'll be taken to a page with an image of your Pixel model and a button underneath that says Opt-in. Press it and you will shortly get an update (again, go to) that will install Android 14 Beta 3 on your phone.







Another good reason to join the Android 14 Beta, per 9to5Google , is that the recently announced customizable lock screen clocks have been added to the Pixel lineup with this Beta release. The Wallpaper & style UI has been upgraded to include tabs for "Lock Screen" and "Home Screen at the top" On the first page you'll see a button that says "Clock color & size." There are nine lock screen clocks available in Android 14 Beta 3 with seven of them offering different fonts.



