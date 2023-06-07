Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models

Android Google
1
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Only the most daring among us - such as my colleague Alan Friedman - install beta updates. Google today started rolling out the Android 14 Beta 3 for compatible Pixel phones and complaints are already mounting about it breaking the fingerprint scanner on some models.

Android 14 Beta 3 is supposed to fix a host of issues and bring numerous visual changes such as customizable lock screen clocks and shortcuts, more colors for themed icons, more Material You toggles, and a new chip-style charging indicator. It can be downloaded on variants ranging from the Pixel 4a 5G to the recently released Pixel 7a.

If you want these things on your Pixel phone and are tempted to download the Android 14 Beta 3, we suggest you hold your horses. That's because the new update has rendered the fingerprint scanner useless on some Pixel phones.

9to5Google reports the fingerprint scanner is no longer working on some Pixel phones after an update to the Android 14 Beta 3. 

It's almost as if the fingerprint scanner never existed


Not only is the in-display fingerprint scanner not working on some Pixel phones, but they have also lost settings and the user interface elements related to it. Impacted phones will now have to rely on more traditional methods like a PIN, password, or pattern for user authentication. 

Reddit  threads, Twitter tweets, and posts on Google Issue Tracker indicate a good many people have been affected. It currently looks like the issue predominantly affects the Pixel 6 duo and the Pixel 6a, but it can't be said with certainty that the problem is limited to these models.

The Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner was not that smooth to begin with but now that it's gone, users will maybe learn to appreciate it. Something is better than nothing, after all.

It currently doesn't look like a fix exists for the issue but you may try factory resetting your phone, which is not recommended if you don't want to lose your data, or downgrading to an earlier version of Android. Google will hopefully address the bug soon.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless