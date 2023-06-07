Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models

Only the most daring among us - such as my colleague Alan Friedman - install beta updates. Google today started rolling out the Android 14 Beta 3 for compatible Pixel phones and complaints are already mounting about it breaking the fingerprint scanner on some models.





Android 14 Beta 3 is supposed to fix a host of issues and bring numerous visual changes such as customizable lock screen clocks and shortcuts, more colors for themed icons, more Material You toggles, and a new chip-style charging indicator. It can be downloaded on variants ranging from the Pixel 4a 5G to the recently released Pixel 7a.





If you want these things on your Pixel phone and are tempted to download the Android 14 Beta 3, we suggest you hold your horses. That's because the new update has rendered the fingerprint scanner useless on some Pixel phones.





9to5Google reports the fingerprint scanner is no longer working on some Pixel phones after an update to the Android 14 Beta 3.

It's almost as if the fingerprint scanner never existed





Not only is the in-display fingerprint scanner not working on some Pixel phones, but they have also lost settings and the user interface elements related to it. Impacted phones will now have to rely on more traditional methods like a PIN, password, or pattern for user authentication.





Reddit threads, tweets Twitter , and posts on Google Issue Tracker indicate a good many people have been affected. It currently looks like the issue predominantly affects the Pixel 6 duo and the Pixel 6a, but it can't be said with certainty that the problem is limited to these models.





The Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner was not that smooth to begin with but now that it's gone, users will maybe learn to appreciate it. Something is better than nothing, after all.





It currently doesn't look like a fix exists for the issue but you may try factory resetting your phone, which is not recommended if you don't want to lose your data, or downgrading to an earlier version of Android. Google will hopefully address the bug soon.