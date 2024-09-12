Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Google TV silently adds more than a dozen free channels

Google TV started small but it’s now one of the biggest providers of free content out there. The service continues to add dozens of ad-supported and free channels to its library almost every month, so there’s absolutely no reason not to own a Chromecast these days.

We reported last month that Google TV added 8 more channels in the Live section, but the service isn’t stopping there. Google TV has added more than a dozen free channels, which brings the total number of free channels to around 150.

A number of 14 new channels that can be accessed for free have been added this week to the ever-growing Google TV channels list (via 9to5google):

  • Billiard TV
  • Buzzr
  • The Rifleman
  • Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV
  • The Conners
  • World’s Most Evil Killer
  • Untold Stories of the ER
  • Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema
  • Ghost Hunters Channel
  • Highway to Heaven
  • Unspeakable
  • Cook’s Country Channel
  • Ebony TV by Lionsgate
  • FilmRise: The Dick Van Dyke Show

Currently, Google TV offers free access to nearly 150 channels, but if we count all the FAST channels from various other players in the streaming service market such as Haystack News, Plex, Pluto TV, and Tubi, then users can access more than 800 channels via Google TV.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

