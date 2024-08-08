Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs

Google has launched its first streaming box, the Google TV Streamer, running the latest version of Google TV based on Android 14 for TV. The device replaces the iconic Chromecast and comes with several upgrades, including a more powerful processor, smart home features, Google AI integration, and the latest Google TV features.

One of the most exciting things about the Google TV Streamer, according to a new report, is that it's the first device to run Android TV 14 — a new version of Android that's designed for TVs. Android TV 14 was announced earlier this year at Google I/O, and it brings numerous improvements to power efficiency, accessibility, performance, multitasking, remote control, and networking. For example, to save power, Android TV 14 has new energy modes that turn off features when the TV isn't being used. It also has improved accessibility features, like better color correction and text options.

In addition, Android TV 14 is said to be faster and more responsive, and it finally supports picture-in-picture mode. You can also use your Google TV Streamer to find your remote if you lose it. Additionally, it includes a new feature called the Google Home panel, which lets you control your smart home devices from your TV. This is a great feature for people who want to use their TV as a central hub for their smart home.

Google TV Streamer (4K) - Porcelain

The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. Available starting September 24th.
Pre-order at Amazon

$99 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

$99 99
Pre-order at Google

The Google TV Streamer runs the 32-bit version of Android 14, even though it has 4GB of RAM. It also has a new feature called the Google Home panel, which lets you control your smart home devices from your TV.

Based on this, the Google TV Streamer is a promising and powerful new streaming device that that brings many new features to Android TV and could change how we consume content on our televisions. It being the first device to run Android TV 14, which brings many new features and improvements to the platform, makes it a compelling option for those looking for a new streaming device.
Johanna Romero
