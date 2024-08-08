Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs

Image credit — Google













In addition, Android TV 14 is said to be faster and more responsive, and it finally supports picture-in-picture mode. You can also use your Google TV Streamer to find your remote if you lose it. Additionally, it includes a new feature called the Google Home panel, which lets you control your smart home devices from your TV. This is a great feature for people who want to use their TV as a central hub for their smart home.



Google TV Streamer (4K) - Porcelain The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. Available starting September 24th. Pre-order at Amazon Google TV Streamer (4K) - Porcelain The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. Available starting September 24th. $99 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Google TV Streamer (4K) - Porcelain or Hazel The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. Available starting September 24th. $99 99 Pre-order at Google



The Google TV Streamer runs the 32-bit version of Android 14 , even though it has 4GB of RAM. It also has a new feature called the Google Home panel, which lets you control your smart home devices from your TV.





Based on this, the Google TV Streamer is a promising and powerful new streaming device that that brings many new features to Android TV and could change how we consume content on our televisions. It being the first device to run Android TV 14, which brings many new features and improvements to the platform, makes it a compelling option for those looking for a new streaming device.