Google TV quietly adds more free channels to its offering

By
Google TV already offers access to hundreds of free channels, so it might be hard to keep track of what’s being added almost every month. This time around Google TV added eight new channels that customers can access for free.

According to Streaming Better, all eight channels can be accessed via the Live section. Here is the full list of new channels added this week:

  • Cheaters
  • CBC News & Explore
  • Court TV Legendary Trials
  • FilmRise Horror
  • FilmRise True Crime
  • Grit Xtra
  • Heartland
  • Laff More

Obviously, these new channels can only be access by Google TV users in the United States. With the addition of these eight channels, Google TV now has more than 130 channels available that users can access for free.

However, this number doesn’t include all the FAST channels from various other players in the streaming services market such as Haystack News, Plex, Pluto TV, and Tubi. With access to more than 800 free channels via Google TV, it’s safe to say that you’ll never run out of interesting content to watch.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

