Google TV quietly adds more free channels to its offering
Google TV already offers access to hundreds of free channels, so it might be hard to keep track of what’s being added almost every month. This time around Google TV added eight new channels that customers can access for free.
According to Streaming Better, all eight channels can be accessed via the Live section. Here is the full list of new channels added this week:
Obviously, these new channels can only be access by Google TV users in the United States. With the addition of these eight channels, Google TV now has more than 130 channels available that users can access for free.
However, this number doesn’t include all the FAST channels from various other players in the streaming services market such as Haystack News, Plex, Pluto TV, and Tubi. With access to more than 800 free channels via Google TV, it’s safe to say that you’ll never run out of interesting content to watch.
