More free channels are coming to Google TV this week
Up Next:
Google TV has been in the spotlight in the last couple of days as the search giant is trying not only to bring as many new channels under the service’s umbrella, but also to streamline the experience as much as possible.
After releasing a revamped FreePlay app that got its own shortcut on the Google TV home screen, the streaming service silently added more than a dozen free channels to its portfolio.
Today, we’re back with another report that has Google TV in the spotlight. The folks at 9to5google recently noticed that Google TV has added seven channels, which brings the total number of built-in free channels to 157:
It’s been one year since Google TV started to add free channels to its offering and the service already provides access to nearly 160 channels. That’s an impressive number considering that Google TV initially had only 80 free channels available to watch.
On the downside, all the free channels that are accessed through Google TV are only available in the United States, so if you live in another country, this doesn’t benefit you at all, at least not for the moment.
After releasing a revamped FreePlay app that got its own shortcut on the Google TV home screen, the streaming service silently added more than a dozen free channels to its portfolio.
Although we’re used to Google TV adding new channels every month, it seems that September has been extremely busy for the streaming service, which already made headlines a couple of times for bringing new content to its customers.
Today, we’re back with another report that has Google TV in the spotlight. The folks at 9to5google recently noticed that Google TV has added seven channels, which brings the total number of built-in free channels to 157:
- Comedy Dynamics
- Dazn Ringside
- Dazn Women’s Football
- Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
- Dove Channel
- The Bob Ross Channel
- The Hill TV
It’s been one year since Google TV started to add free channels to its offering and the service already provides access to nearly 160 channels. That’s an impressive number considering that Google TV initially had only 80 free channels available to watch.
On the downside, all the free channels that are accessed through Google TV are only available in the United States, so if you live in another country, this doesn’t benefit you at all, at least not for the moment.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: